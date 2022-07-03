“I am drooling” - Fans left awestruck as Pokimane shows off her all-black outfit

Twitch powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" recently took to Twitter to share a new picture that captivated her followers and friends. Clad in a stunning all-black outfit, the Twitch sensation looked absolutely stunning and didn't shy away from sharing snippets from the OTV party.

For a fun-filled night out with fellow creators and streamers, she decided to wear an all-black coordinated set embedded with gold buttons. Pairing the set with a high heel long boot, the Legacy Streamer of the year further accentuates her look, creating a well-balanced outfit for the night event.

As one can already imagine, the comment section is nothing short of wild. Fans absolutely loved their favorite streamer in a totally different avatar.

Fans react to Pokimane's classy OTV party outfit

As usual, Pokimane's pictures elicited a wave of responses and began trending on multiple social media platforms, including Instagram. Everyone fell in love with her outfit for the perfect night: an all-black button-detailed shirt with a black skirt. To finish off the attire, Pokimane opted for a pair of elegant boots.

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time the streamer has gone viral for her outfit choice.

From the grand annual Coachella music festival based in SoCal to her stunning outfit from the Streamers Awards, the Canadian-Moroccan streamer always manages to turn heads with her fashion nous.

Within an hour of making the pictures public, it went insanely viral, fetching over 34.4k likes and hundreds of comments on Twitter alone.

The Twitch star even posted some snippets from last night on her official Instagram stories with several other creators, including TikTok sensation and popular social media personality Bella Poarch.

Not just her fans and followers, but several creators also reacted to her styling choices. Pokimane's fanbase left no stone unturned in showering their favorite streamer with love and praise.

Here's what they had to say:

Edith @ourluvlasts @pokimanelol EXCUSE ME WHO ALLOWED YOU TO LOOK THIS GOOD!! @pokimanelol EXCUSE ME WHO ALLOWED YOU TO LOOK THIS GOOD!! https://t.co/rTLq7tIU3R

LEAH (leehaw) @leahdb98 @pokimanelol ur hand in marriage NOW!!!!! can i take u on a date to Pearl and be your pocket sage? it would be an honor. @pokimanelol ur hand in marriage NOW!!!!! can i take u on a date to Pearl and be your pocket sage? it would be an honor.

Pokimane is one of the most popular creators in the streaming space with over nine million followers on Twitch alone. Apart from streaming, the Moroccan-born streamer often tries her hands in multiple different industries, including music.

Apart from her streaming exploits, it seems like Pokimane's fashion sense has garnered a tremendous following as well. All in all, the Legacy Streamer of the Year definitely stole millions of hearts with her latest tweet.

