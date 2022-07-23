"EA has been doing this since the Wii U": Fans react to FIFA 23's lack of upgrades on Nintendo Switch 

FIFA 23 will be released on all major platforms on September 30, including the handheld console Nintendo Switch. However, Redditors made an interesting observation as the game's official page doesn't list Nintendo's device.

There's a reason for this, and it has to do with how different the Switch version is compared to the versions of the game on other platforms. Fresh news has confirmed that FIFA 23 won't be getting any upgrades on the Nintendo Switch once again, and fans aren't happy about it.

This year's release will be the last possible entry with the iconic name before the series gets rechristened next year. However, that's not all. EA Sports will be introducing HyperMotion 2 - a refined version of the feature in FIFA 22. The capabilities for the PC version have also been increased, and there will be active crossplay in Ultimate Team. However, the Nintendo Switch will be devoid of these features once again, and the game will mostly update kits and rosters. Unfortunately, this has been going on for some time now, and fans have had enough.

FIFA 23 players react negatively to the Nintendo Switch version getting no real upgrades

Many Redditors reacted to user u/Joseki100's post, which discussed how the Nintendo Switch version of FIFA 23 would not have any new features. The only significant change will come in the form of kits and player ratings. The rosters will also be updated to match the current squads. Be it crossplay or HyperMotion 2, the console won't receive any additional features.

One user commented that many players who play the game on Nintendo Switch don't understand the situation. The user feels that EA Sports should update the rosters and kits and charge something like $10.

Another user cited the fact that 22% of all the physical sales of FIFA 22 were on the Nintendo Switch console. There are also digital sales, the exact numbers of which are unknown, but it can be concluded that the game sells well on the Nintendo Switch.

For one FIFA 22 player, getting the game at a steep discount felt like a good deal as they have been having fun with it.

While some had questions about the actual changes on other platforms, one Redditor explained the differences. The Redditor added that only regular players would notice changes in the mechanics and features of the game from one year to the next.

One major change coming to FIFA 23 this year is the introduction of the crossplay feature, which will be available on all platforms barring the Nintendo Switch.

Another fan also feels that EA Sports should provide yearly updates for Nintendo Switch instead of publishing the same game as a new one.

Some even feel that EA Sports getting some competition might force the company to do a better job with their games.

One significant reason for the lack of updates could be the limitations of the hardware of the Nintendo Switch. FIFA 23 seems to be treading the same path as previous editions, and it remains to be seen how the sales will be affected once the game gets released.

