Fans react as PowerGPU gets swatted on livestream on the last day of charity operations

PowerGPU's charity stream took a scary turn when an unknown person called the police on the team. The pre-built PC company was continuing their Operation Giveback stream at the time, where they were building PCs for people who did not get their refunds from now-defunct PC company Artesian Builds.

Such incidents have happened in the past as well, where viewers call the police and inform them of fake emergencies at the streamer's residence. These incidents are termed "swatting." Although it is not known exactly what the callers exactly say to the police, there have been incidents where SWAT teams have jumped into a streamer's room with automatic rifles.

Read on to find out how the PowerGPU team handled the situation and how the streaming community is taking the news.

PowerGPU team swatted on livestream: All you need to know

Artesian Builds was a similar brand that sold pre-made PCs well known in Twitch circles; they often gave away free products to streamers. Ironically, this led streamers to find out about the company's unethical giveaway practices. Soon after being called out for the same in early March, Aretesian Builds closed shop.

The most affected people were the customers who had already placed fully-paid orders with the company. Needless to say, none of them received any refunds from the company, and the company refused to fulfill their orders. Luckily, PowerGPU came to the rescue of some of those in this plight and pledged to assemble and give away 50 PCs to these Artesan Builds customers.

The last stream of Operation Giveback was marred by the team getting swatted, but users can still donate towards the cause on the official website of Operation Giveback. Moreover, any reader who has lost their money due to the crash of Artesian Builds can also fill out an application form and make a request for their own PC.

PowerGPU @PowerGPU We are all fine. The team is on the side of the street waiting.



Whoever called it in just remember this does not stop us. You will just have to sit there and watch us move forward. We are all fine. The team is on the side of the street waiting.Whoever called it in just remember this does not stop us. You will just have to sit there and watch us move forward.

The management coordinated with the police and explained the situation to them. Now, the team is working with both the police and with Twitch management to find out who the culprit is.

PowerGPU @PowerGPU Cops are understanding the situation but still need to proceed. Cops are understanding the situation but still need to proceed. https://t.co/fe5EhxcVAY

Fellow Gaming PC/Component marketplace NZXT was one of the first to check in with the streamer.

NZXT @NZXT @PowerGPU Glad all of you guys are safe @PowerGPU Glad all of you guys are safe 💜

Fans who have been following the PC builds for quite some time now were shocked that someone would pull such a prank on a charity stream.

Gemma @GemmaBabbler @JakeSucky Holy shit I’m glad everyone is okay! That’s so horrible :( They always seem pretty great @JakeSucky Holy shit I’m glad everyone is okay! That’s so horrible :( They always seem pretty great

MugsTV @MugsTV @JakeSucky Sigh. Such a garbage thing to do to another human @JakeSucky Sigh. Such a garbage thing to do to another human

rj @ItsWheels11 @JakeSucky what is wrong with this world @JakeSucky what is wrong with this world

LadyPower @MrsGPU @roxaxl @PowerGPU Glad to see everyone is safe, sickening to think someone thought this was funny. @roxaxl @PowerGPU Glad to see everyone is safe, sickening to think someone thought this was funny.

The big challenge that streamers face when something like this happens is convincing the authorities that there is no emergency and that pranksters can take things a bit too far.

Ryan @PbNdFluff @PowerGPU Glad that everyones ok and that the cops/swat were understanding. Hope you all never have to go through that again @PowerGPU Glad that everyones ok and that the cops/swat were understanding. Hope you all never have to go through that again ❤️

It should be noted that such incidents are commonplace despite the fact that making a call to the police under false pretense is a felony. Many PowerGPU fans were shocked that even that is not enough to stop perpetrators from doing these things.

Brando @BSlideways @PowerGPU did someone really try Swatting you guys?? they know thats a felony, right? @PowerGPU did someone really try Swatting you guys?? they know thats a felony, right?

Legion @EPOC16 @PowerGPU I don't even understand the mentality of doing it to you all. Like it literally makes no sense. Hope they find out who did it... though I doubt they will. @PowerGPU I don't even understand the mentality of doing it to you all. Like it literally makes no sense. Hope they find out who did it... though I doubt they will.

Although the stress of the day must have taken a toll on the PowerGPU team, the police concluded its preliminary investigation quite soon, and the team appeared relatively calm while leaving.

Roxaxl @roxaxl @PowerGPU Dang bro just ask for a better picture @PowerGPU Dang bro just ask for a better picture https://t.co/jdzamtDlyh

Among the sea of well-wishers, a user made a hilarious comment about the scary incident and was appreciated for it by fellow netizens.

MasterFlasher @MasterFlasher @PowerGPU Darn employees do anything for a break. Lol @PowerGPU Darn employees do anything for a break. Lol

Operation Giveback commenced on April 4, 2022, and was scheduled to end on May 31. The unexpected delay caused by the swatting may shift the timeline, but the group has made a public promise to complete all 50 builds.

PowerGPU also shares $25 of the proceeds from every sale towards the same goal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far