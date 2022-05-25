“Heartbreaking”: Fans in shock as Overwatch streamer Joomla unexpectedly passes away

The gaming community is mourning as prominent Overwatch streamer Joomla unexpectedly passed away today. Joomla, who has over 50,000 followers on the Amazon-owned platform, was mainly known for her Overwatch streams. The community adored him for his fun, good vibe streams. Unfortunately, he is no longer with us.

A community member and Joomla's close friend broke the unfortunate news on Joomla's discord, saying:

"Unfortunately, Joom is no longer with us. As I receive any news or updates, I will let everyone know, but as of right now, I think we need to give the matter some time. Let is family and close ones process this, and let us all mourn as a community."

Overwatch community pays tribute as prominent streamer Joomla passes away

There has been an outpouring of messages and grief for the Overwatch streamer since the unfortunate news was made public.

EeveeA @EeveeA Joomla is no longer with us.... Joomla is no longer with us.... https://t.co/6A2v8uyNAK

Fellow streamers and fans are chiming in to express their grief over the unfortunate news.

Fareeha @AskFareeha

I can't believe I'll never hear him go on an impassioned tangent again, he was such a good egg of a human. rest in peace Joom @EeveeA Oh no this is crushing..I can't believe I'll never hear him go on an impassioned tangent again, he was such a good egg of a human. rest in peace Joom @EeveeA Oh no this is crushing..I can't believe I'll never hear him go on an impassioned tangent again, he was such a good egg of a human. rest in peace Joom

C9 MoonChopper @MoonChopper

I'm so sad right now, I would always have catch up talks with joom throughout the years of our friendship. He was such a good guy over the 6 years I've known him, he never changed face with me at any point and man I really am going to miss him. Rip man @EeveeA I can't believe it.I'm so sad right now, I would always have catch up talks with joom throughout the years of our friendship. He was such a good guy over the 6 years I've known him, he never changed face with me at any point and man I really am going to miss him. Rip man @EeveeA I can't believe it. I'm so sad right now, I would always have catch up talks with joom throughout the years of our friendship. He was such a good guy over the 6 years I've known him, he never changed face with me at any point and man I really am going to miss him. Rip man

Joomla's close friend EeveeA tweeted in memory of Joomla, saying:

"I wouldn't be who I am without him. He felt like an older brother, he gave me so much life advice that I think of nearly every day and shaped who I have become as a person. I can only hope to continue to help others like he did to me."

Another Twitch streamer and a close friend of Joomla notes:

"Joomla, you are the greatest friend anyone could have asked for. I am honored and happy to have had the privilege of calling you one of myclosest friends, Ii will cherish all the moments we spent playing and talking together. may you rest buddy and know we all will miss you."

However, it wasn't just his friends who paid tribute to the streamer. Countless fans expressed their deep grief at the unfortunate news. Here are some of the tweets in this regard.

Urn @UrnnV @EeveeA One day someone asked Joom how they could climb. He explained that you have to be happy with your life if you want to perform your best and be in a mindset to learn. Somehow, him saying that at that moment sparked an urge to better my real life and it changed everything. RIP @EeveeA One day someone asked Joom how they could climb. He explained that you have to be happy with your life if you want to perform your best and be in a mindset to learn. Somehow, him saying that at that moment sparked an urge to better my real life and it changed everything. RIP

Urn @UrnnV @EeveeA I never got to go thank him for helping me realize that I needed to focus on the bigger picture before the smaller things, but he single-handedly changed a fuck ton for me. I really just wish I could have told him thank you. RIP king. Thank you so fucking much @EeveeA I never got to go thank him for helping me realize that I needed to focus on the bigger picture before the smaller things, but he single-handedly changed a fuck ton for me. I really just wish I could have told him thank you. RIP king. Thank you so fucking much

c @cwuisey @EeveeA Rest in peace joomlacm25, ypu were one of the first content creators I watched when i started playing ow on pc, sad I never got to talk to you personally but you were always an amazing streamer and an amazing person. May you rest well king. 🥲 @EeveeA Rest in peace joomlacm25, ypu were one of the first content creators I watched when i started playing ow on pc, sad I never got to talk to you personally but you were always an amazing streamer and an amazing person. May you rest well king. 🥲

Aker // Keegan @Aker3D @EeveeA Rest in piece, joom. I remember opening weekend of apex I found him, when me and my team downed him and u eevee we tea bagged, and almost immediately I rushed into his twitch chat apologizing because I didn't want him to think It was mean spirited, I'd supported for years :( @EeveeA Rest in piece, joom. I remember opening weekend of apex I found him, when me and my team downed him and u eevee we tea bagged, and almost immediately I rushed into his twitch chat apologizing because I didn't want him to think It was mean spirited, I'd supported for years :(

워홀 준비중인 Euny @HowdyJe

Joom was one of the best man I've ever met, and a very accepting person. Even if I didnt talk much with him, it was obvious that the world needed more of him...

May he rest in peace and hope his family is okay.. @EeveeA Even after reading this, my mind still doesnt believe it...Joom was one of the best man I've ever met, and a very accepting person. Even if I didnt talk much with him, it was obvious that the world needed more of him...May he rest in peace and hope his family is okay.. @EeveeA Even after reading this, my mind still doesnt believe it...Joom was one of the best man I've ever met, and a very accepting person. Even if I didnt talk much with him, it was obvious that the world needed more of him...May he rest in peace and hope his family is okay..

Hammondmain @HammondMain8



Rest in peace Joomla @EeveeA Never talked to you personally but met you in comp all the time. Sad to lose somebody like this.Rest in peace Joomla @EeveeA Never talked to you personally but met you in comp all the time. Sad to lose somebody like this.Rest in peace Joomla

🇺🇦🕊️ ~ Mishi @MishiWoW

My condolences to all friends and family, I wish you strength in those hard times.

I hope he's in a better place now.



🤍 Rest in Peace, joom. @EeveeA wait... no.. that's too soon. I don't know what to say, that's heartbreaking.My condolences to all friends and family, I wish you strength in those hard times.I hope he's in a better place now.🤍 Rest in Peace, joom. @EeveeA wait... no.. that's too soon. I don't know what to say, that's heartbreaking.My condolences to all friends and family, I wish you strength in those hard times.I hope he's in a better place now.😞💔🤍 Rest in Peace, joom.

Nimi @panimi @EeveeA I'm still trying to digest this. I remember one time joom posted the rare not-cool take and when I called him out on it, he actually took the time to think about what I said and respected me enough to apologize and admit he was mistaken and could do better. Rest in respect, joom @EeveeA I'm still trying to digest this. I remember one time joom posted the rare not-cool take and when I called him out on it, he actually took the time to think about what I said and respected me enough to apologize and admit he was mistaken and could do better. Rest in respect, joom

Fox! @Jankanpo @EeveeA i haven't played overwatch in years but it was always fun having widowmaker duels with joom, he was a cool dude in ranked and it's really sad to see this news @EeveeA i haven't played overwatch in years but it was always fun having widowmaker duels with joom, he was a cool dude in ranked and it's really sad to see this news

Gingerslush @GingerSlush @EeveeA I will really miss playing games with him. He was really chill, met him during my early days of collegiate OW. He was fun to play with, easy to talk with... I wish his family the best. @EeveeA I will really miss playing games with him. He was really chill, met him during my early days of collegiate OW. He was fun to play with, easy to talk with... I wish his family the best.

The impact that a streamer or any online content creator has on their fans’ lives is stunning. He positively influenced many lives with his fun and enjoyable streams throughout his streaming journey.

The streamer will always be alive in the hearts of his countless fans, not to mention fellow streamers and friends. It goes without saying, but the Overwatch community has lost a great content creator.

Edited by Srijan Sen