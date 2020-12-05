FAU-G gameplay: Everything known from the teaser and leaks so far

Very little is known about the upcoming mobile game FAU-G's actual gameplay.

FAU-G was initially announced in September by actor Akshay Kumar. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to try it out.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

The game is being developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company. Recently, the game’s pre-registrations were opened up on the Google Play Store, and over 1 million users had registered in the first 24 hours.

However, since its announcement, very few details about the game were revealed.

In this article, we take a look at all we know about the gameplay of FAU-G from its teaser and possible leaks.

Also Read: FAU-G pre-registrations: Some users still facing device compatibility issues, request developers for updates

FAU-G gameplay: All we know from the teaser and leaks so far

Advertisement

The teaser of FAU-G was released on October 25 on the occasion of Dussehra. In it, fans could spot the Galwan Valley map, which is likely going to be the first level of the game. However, the teaser didn’t feature any footage of the actual gameplay of FAU-G. Fans were divided over the teaser and didn't know what exactly they should expect.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

According to earlier leaks, the game may not feature a Battle Royale mode. This will likely only be added with future updates to the game. On release, the game will feature a cooperative multiplayer mode.

The developers have clarified that FAU-G isn’t a clone of PUBG Mobile and that both the games are different. This is an opinion that fans have also voiced. The lack of a battle royale mode would only make the difference clearer.

U cant say its a clone — vivek v kumar (@vivekv22907) December 1, 2020

Advertisement

Not a "clone" — 💎 Cyb0rG (@real_Cyb0rG) December 1, 2020

The narrative of the game is based on real-world scenarios and will likely be set in a level/episodic structure. The exact details about it can only be found out when the game is launched or when the developers provide more information.

People are excited for the release of the game and the same was indicated by the fantastic response that the pre-registrations received. However, only time will tell, how the game will fare on its release.

FAU-G is now available for pre register in 🇮🇳 .

Excited to play this game 😍 pic.twitter.com/hKhNYb4ok5 — Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) November 30, 2020

Advertisement

How to pre-register for FAU-G

If the games haven’t registered for FAU-G yet, they can do so by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store page of FAU-G here.

Step 2: Press the ‘Pre-register’ button. A dialogue box will appear, asking users to confirm the registration.

Step 3: Click the ‘OK’ button to complete the process.

Also read: nCore Games’ FAU-G rated 16+ on Google Play Store, likely to have strong violence