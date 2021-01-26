Create
FAU-G mobile game to release today (26th January): All you need to know

FAU-G, a military-themed action game developed by nCORE Games, will be available on Google Play Store today (Image via Sportskeeda)
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 26 Jan 2021, 10:05 IST
News
Indian mobile gamers have been eagerly waiting for the release of FAU-G ever since the game was announced at the beginning of September last year.

To the delight of players across the country, the highly-anticipated game is finally set to be released today, i.e, 26th January.

FAU-G is a military-themed action game developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company.

Also read: How to download nCORE Games' FAU-G on January 26th

Everything to know about nCORE Games' FAU-G before its launch today

Several people in the online community have compared PUBG Mobile and FAU-G.

Many assumed that FAU-G would be an alternative to PUBG Mobile, considering that the latter was banned in India back in September last year.

However, FAU-G's developers have clarified that the game is not a replica of PUBG Mobile. The absence of a battle royale mode in FAU-G upon its release makes the distinction even clearer.

FAU-G gameplay

As per its description, FAU-G will offer a single-player and multiplayer experience that will likely to follow an episode or level-based sequence. A battle royale mode will not be available in the game upon release but the developers might add it in future updates.

The teaser for the game was dropped in October last year. It showed a clash in the Galwan Valley, which is assumed to be the location for the first level of the game.

At what time will FAU-G release today?

According to the information we have so far, FAU-G was scheduled to be released on Google Play Store earlier this morning. However, it appears that everything is still in progress.

Also read: Fans cannot wait as FAU-G's 26th January release date approaches

Published 26 Jan 2021, 09:53 IST
FAU-G
