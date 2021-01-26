FAU-G mobile game to release today (26th January): All you need to know

Indian mobile gamers have been eagerly waiting for the release of FAU-G ever since the game was announced at the beginning of September last year.

To the delight of players across the country, the highly-anticipated game is finally set to be released today, i.e, 26th January.

FAU-G is a military-themed action game developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company.

Everything to know about nCORE Games' FAU-G before its launch today

Several people in the online community have compared PUBG Mobile and FAU-G.

Many assumed that FAU-G would be an alternative to PUBG Mobile, considering that the latter was banned in India back in September last year.

However, FAU-G's developers have clarified that the game is not a replica of PUBG Mobile. The absence of a battle royale mode in FAU-G upon its release makes the distinction even clearer.

FAU-G gameplay

As per its description, FAU-G will offer a single-player and multiplayer experience that will likely to follow an episode or level-based sequence. A battle royale mode will not be available in the game upon release but the developers might add it in future updates.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The teaser for the game was dropped in October last year. It showed a clash in the Galwan Valley, which is assumed to be the location for the first level of the game.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

At what time will FAU-G release today?

According to the information we have so far, FAU-G was scheduled to be released on Google Play Store earlier this morning. However, it appears that everything is still in progress.

