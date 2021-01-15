FAU-G Mobile: Official release date, game anthem, how to pre-register, and more

FAU-G or Fearless And United Guards is developed and published by nCORE Games, a mobile games and interactive entertainment company based in Bangalore. It is currently India's most highly awaited mobile action title.

Since its announcement back in early September, Indian fans have been waiting for the title's release. Recently, the FAU-G developers announced the game's release date, and it seems like the wait is finally over.

Official release date for FAU-G

According to a recent tweet by the game's creators, FAU-G is expected to be released on the Republic Day of India on January 26th, 2021.

The tweet read:

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem FAU:G! Launch 26/1

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1

The tweet shared a sneak peek regarding the details and visualizations of the game. Not much of the gameplay's action was unveiled in the clip, but it did explain the title's setting and backdrop.

How to pre-register for FAU-G?

Here are the steps that players can follow to pre-register for FAU-G on the Google Play Store:

Players must open the page of FAU-G on the Google Play Store, or they can click here to be redirected to the page.

They must click the "Pre-registration" button.

A new pop-up menu will appear, players must tap the "OK" option, and the pre-registration process will be completed.

Players can click the "Install when available" option to download it directly after the game is available from the Google Play Store.

FAU-G anthem and trailer

The FAU-G mentor, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, tweeted the about game's anthem on his Twitter account.

Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border...these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem 🦁



Pre-register now https://t.co/8cuWhoHDBh

Launch 🎮 26/1

Following an official announcement on September 4th, the developers released the title's teaser on the occasion of Dussehra on October 25th.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The creators have not revealed much about the real gameplay. But with the pre-registrations already underway, it only seems like a matter of time before players will get to experience it.