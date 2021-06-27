FAU-G Multiplayer TDM beta version officially launched by nCore Games

FAU-G was released earlier this year on the occasion of Indian Republic Day. The much-awaited title only featured the campaign mode with its launch in which the players had to complete the respective tasks in the given stipulation of time. It was later made available on iOS in March.

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the multiplayer mode. In a new development, the beta of the FAU-G multiplayer version has been released today on the Google Play Store.

nCore Games releases FAU-G Multiplayer TDM beta version

Bullets will fly when FAUG face their dushman in deadly team battles! Join beta release of FAUG's TDM mode & let your feedback be heard! Limited slots only!



Download now https://t.co/v9kL8PfnTC#LargestVaccineDrive #MaskUp@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg@BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/ERw5fQj22T — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) June 27, 2021

The post by nCore Games on their social media handles state the following:

“Bullets will fly when FAUG face their dushman in deadly team battles! Join beta release of FAUG’s TDM mode & let your feedback be heard! Limited slots only! Download now.”

The beta version provides the players with a fantastic opportunity to test out the TDM mode, which has been in talks for the past few months. In April, the cinematic trailer for it was released as well.

The choice between good & evil is within us! On this auspicious day of Ram Navami, we present to u the cinematic teaser of FAU-G’s TDM Mode! Which side are you on?



Beta Release–June21 #FAUG #AtmaNirbharBharat #RamNavami @vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/f4naB5oJCY — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) April 21, 2021

Here’s how the players can download the FAU-G Multiplayer beta version on their devices:

Step 1: First, go to the Google Play Store page of the FAU-G: Multiplayer (Early Access). Players can click on this link to get redirected there.

Users are required to tap on the "Install" button

Step 2: After that, users will have to press the “Install” button.

The size of the game is 292 MB

Disclaimer: The size of the game on Google Play Store is 292 MB; hence users need to ensure that they have enough space available on their devices.

Step 3: Once the installation ends, they can open the game and test out the TDM mode.

It is also worth noting that only a limited number of slots are available. Hence, players will have to be quick if they wish to access the beta version of FAU-G Multiplayer.

