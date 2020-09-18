FAU-G: nCore Games releases an official press statement; files an interim order against fake news and trolls

The makers of the highly-anticipated Indian multiplayer battle-royale game, FAU-G, have filed a court case against online trolls and rumours that have been circulating ever since the game was announced.

From allegations of plagiarism related to the game's poster to claims that the game was conceptualised by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, FAU-G has been involved in a major Twitter storm from the word go.

In the midst of such pervasive slander online, nCore Games have now released an official press statement where they revealed that such 'miscreants' who indulge in spreading malicious rumours will be held accountable by a court of law:

The official order is a stringent attempt to curtail the activities of nefarious elements online who have been constantly slinging mud at the creators and all those associated with FAU-G thus far.

FAU-G creators go to court

As posted on their official Twitter account, nCore Games tagged Indian superstar Akshay Kumar who has been overseeing the development of FAU-G as a mentor, Vishal Gondal, in- charge at nCore Games and GOQii, Gondal's health/tech platform where he is the CEO.

The statement began by informing fans that the Bombay City Civil Court has officially passed an interim order against the perpetrators of fake news/rumours.

It then went on to address all the rumours associated with Sushant Singh Rajput's involvement in the game and revealed that all those guilty of circulating baseless conspiracy theories will be prosecuted. Key excerpts from the official statement read:

Advertisement

"By an interim order passed today, all such miscreants/anti-social elements have been restrained by the Court from posting and re-posting tweets, sharing posts, sending messages and videos on various social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or any other social media platform. Further, Facebook and YouTube have been directed by the Court to communicate the order to their concerned/competent authorities in India/abroad and report compliance to the Court."

We will be prosecuting such miscreants/anti-social elements in furtherance of the criminal complaint already filed before the law enforcement authorities.

The statement also revealed that if anyone is found guilty of disseminating fake news or defamatory rumours against anyone associated with FAU-G or nCore Games, including Vishal Gondal and Akshay Kumar, they will be held liable for committing contempt of court.

The statement ended with the following acknowledgement:

"We thank our Judiciary and our Advocates, Vertices Partners, for all the effort and support we received from them in these trying times and for successfully representing us. Jai Hind."