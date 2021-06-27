Create
FAU-G TDM mode officially launched for Android devices: Gameplay, map, guns, and more

Early access of TDM mode released for FAU-G (Image via Google Play Store)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 2021-06-27T16:55:04+05:30

nCore Games has released Early Access to the much-anticipated TDM mode for FAU-G. Although the game mode was officially announced on February 24th, the trailer for it was not unveiled until April 21st.

Fans had been waiting for a glimpse of the game, and now the beta is available to the public. To test out the mode, players can download the game from Google Play.

FAU-G Multiplayer TDM beta version

Gameplay

Presently, FAU-G: Multiplayer offers only 5 v 5 Team Deathmatch Mode (TDM) modes where the first team to score 40 wins. If neither team reaches this goal at the end of the stipulated 10 mins time frame, the team with the highest number of kills wins.

As with the TDM mode in several mobile games, players can choose from multiple loadouts that can be changed after each kill.

Sensitivity settings
Control customization is limited to movement, look sensitivity, look acceleration, and fire mode. Besides these, available graphic options can be seen in the image below.

These graphic settings are available
Map

Bazaar map of FAU-G
The game currently has only one map for TDM mode, called Bazaar. Here's what the game's description on the Google Play Store says about the map:

“Get into our first TDM map, Bazaar; a sub-urban environment, coupled with ample cover and vantage points to take that defining shot and cement your victory.”

Weapons

There are multiple weapons present in FAU-G
Players can customize all gun loadouts based on their preferences. Here is a list of selections that are currently available to players in the game for every slot.

Primary:

Assault-Rifles: AK-72

LMG: PPD-22

SMG: MG9

Shotgun: PSG-24

Sniper: SVS 63

Marksman: BAR-42

Secondary:

Bayonet and MP-44

Tactical:

Stun Grenade

Lethal:

Frag Grenade

Download

FAU-G Multiplayer (Early Access) on the Google Play Store
The Beta version of FAU-G Multiplayer can be downloaded via the Google Play Store. Users can click here to visit its page. After reaching there, they need to press the "Install" button.

The game will soon be downloaded on their devices. However, since its size is 292 MB, users need to maintain sufficient storage space. On top of that, this beta has limited capacity. There are a few slots available.

Edited by Srijan Sen
1 comment
