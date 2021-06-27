How to download FAU-G Multiplayer beta from Google Play Store: Download link, file size, and more

A multiplayer version of FAU-G has been released. Mobile gamers in India were looking forward to Battlegrounds Mobile India but are now more thrilled to receive FAU-G: Multiplayer (Early Access).

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced the news on Twitter. Players can now download the beta version of FAU-G: Multiplayer from the Google Play Store. However, they will have to hurry as there are limited slots available.

Created by Studio nCore Pvt. Ltd, FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards has over five million downloads on the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, the action title did not meet the expectations of the players. But mobile gamers hope the scenario will be different with the multiplayer version of FAU-G.

How to download FAU-G: Multiplayer beta from Google Play Store

Players can follow the steps given below to download FAU-G: Multiplayer from the Google Play Store:

Mobile gamers must click here. They will then have to click on the green Install button. Players can choose to download the game over Wi-fi or mobile data. Once the game gets downloaded, players can enjoy FAU-G Multiplayer by clicking “Open.”

More details

The download size of FAU-G: Multiplayer is 292 MB

Players can now add their friends to the all-new Team Deathmatch mode. Mobile gamers also have the freedom to become soldiers and fight enemies in the Campaign mode.

In Team Deathmatch mode, players will have to face off against five hostile enemies in a fast match. The team with the most number of kills will win the round.

The choice between good & evil is within us! On this auspicious day of Ram Navami, we present to u the cinematic teaser of FAU-G’s TDM Mode! Which side are you on?



Beta Release–June21 #FAUG #AtmaNirbharBharat #RamNavami @vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/f4naB5oJCY — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) April 21, 2021

The name of the Team Deathmatch map is Bazaar. In this new map, players will have ample places to cover and shoot their opponents in style.

