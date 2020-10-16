FaZe Clan preparing to announce top 100 names for #FAZE5 challenge

Arguably one of the most popular esports and entertainment organizations that started as a Call of Duty sniping club, FaZe Clan had announced back in September that it was coming forward with a recruitment challenge, #FAZE5.

Do YOU want to join FaZe Clan?



The official #FAZE5 Recruitment Challenge in partnership with @GFuelEnergy & @NissanUSA is now OPEN. Hit the link below for all the details... and good luck!



📺 https://t.co/eHbEMioTmT pic.twitter.com/DVjJvvLl5s — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) September 4, 2020

The recruitment challenge was announced as open to content creators of all kinds from all platforms. From creators on TikTok to Twitch streamers with a low number of viewers, anyone could apply for #FAZE5.

Faze Clan nearing announcement of top 100 from #FAZE5 recruitment challenge

On 15th October, FaZe Clan's official Twitter account posted this:

"We're getting closer to the Top 100 of our FaZe Clan Recruitment Challenge being unveiled...."

We're getting closer to the Top 100 of our FaZe Clan Recruitment Challenge being unveiled....



Major prizes from @GFuelEnergy & @NissanUSA await.



Who are you hoping to see move on to the next round? #FAZE5 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) October 15, 2020

The sponsors of the #FAZE5 challenge, GFuel and Nissan, had previously announced the prizes for the winner of this challenge.

- $20,000 signing bonus from @GFuelEnergy with a GFuel sponsorship deal



- @NissanUSA car for the first winner



Who's it going to be? #FAZE5 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) September 4, 2020

As mentioned in the FaZe Clan official rules and regulations for #FAZE5, anyone could have registered for the challenge before 18th September. The process to enter the challenge, according to FaZe Clan, was:

Advertisement

"Entrant must complete the FaZe Five Registration online (located at https://fazeclan.com/pages/faze5) and must post content to their social platform (either Twitter or YouTube) during each submission stage of the challenge."

"Entrants must upload an edited video, if on Twitter using the hashtag (#FaZe5 AND #GFUEL), or if on YouTube using "FaZe 5 AND G FUEL" in the title or description of the video."

"The edited video must feature original gameplay and follow the instructions that will be provided at the beginning of each round, via video on FaZe Clan's YouTube channel."

The #FAZE5 challenge is a four-stepped competition that will eventually give five top winners a chance to join FaZe Clan on a contract. One of them will win a Nissan Kicks and the chance to live in the FaZe House.

Also read: Fortnite: #FaZe5 open recruitment challenge has content creators grinding like never before