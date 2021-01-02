FaZe Clan recruit NioRooch catches helicopter out of sky in Warzone

New recruit Nick "NioRooch" Katamyschew's first Call of Duty: Warzone clip as a member of the organization is breaking the internet!

The spectacular video involves NioRooch literally catching a helicopter out of the sky and flying away.

The prestigious FaZe 5 recruitment challenge ended earlier this week and saw six content creators earn their place in the organization. One of those lucky six is former Fortnite and current Warzone player NioRooch. Considered one of the more talented Warzone gamers in the world, Nio consistently pulls off amazing plays in the battle royale.

However, his most recent clip might just be one of the best. The first clip he's uploaded since joining FaZe, the insane Warzone play has gone viral on social media and it's easy to see why.

NioRooch comes up with crazy Call of Duty: Warzone play

The third recruit announced in the FaZe 5 competition, NioRooch has been posting amazing Warzone clips on social media for months. In fact, the videos are one of the main reasons behind him joining of organization.

From insane snipes to crazy multi-kills, there's seemingly nothing the streamer hasn't accomplished in Warzone. Although, earlier today, he pulled off something that no one has ever seen.

The clip begins with a run-of-the-mill snipe of two players inside a flying helicopter on Verdansk. However, as the chopper is crashing down, it flies directly near NioRooch, and the streamer times the jump inside it perfectly.

Not only is this highly improbable, but takes incredible skill to quite literally catch a helicopter out of the air. Nio had to first shoot two players out of a moving chopper then time his jump into the vehicle within a matter of milliseconds.

The clip has been reposted by a variety of high-profile Twitter accounts, including FaZe Clan and even SportsCenter. Many are now beginning to see why NioRooch was chosen to be a member of FaZe. If past history is any indication, the streamer isn't going to stop pulling off spectacular plays in Warzone.