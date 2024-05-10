FaZe Jasontheween ends up with a bloody face after being bitten by a dog during IRL stream

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" ended up in a rather disturbing situation in his latest IRL stream on Twitch. Jason was seen partaking in one of those popular stunt videos where a person in a bite suit gets chased by a trained dog. Unfortunately, Jason tripped and fell while running. This allowed the dog to target the only exposed area—his face.

(Trigger Warning: This article and the following embed include footage featuring blood and injury.)

The footage naturally went viral and was quickly clipped by viewers. Here is the clip from the stream:

Facial trauma can typically lead to a lot of bleeding. Jason's case was no different, and he was left with a bloodied face. Thankfully the cut was away from his eyes and near his temple, which, while still concerning, did not cause any nerve damage.

Watch: Jasontheween left with a bloodied face during latest IRL stream

Jasontheween's month has been nothing short of eventful. Firstly, he made headlines by officially joining the popular gaming organization FaZe Clan on May 1, 2024. However, today (May 10), things took a sharp turn when he found himself in a frightening situation, getting bitten by a trained dog.

The IRL stream during which this happened was also his birthday stream. While Jason was wearing a bite suit, which is designed to protect wearers from dog bites, the suit only goes up to the neck. Unfortunately, after he tripped, his head (the only unprotected area) was exposed and within reach of the dog.

Later, Jason turned to his official X account to share the aftermath of the incident. The streamer's face was visibly drenched in blood from the attack. From the footage, it appeared that he got a cut around his temple region or lateral area of his forehead.

Fortunately, Jason received quick medical attention and was still livestreaming on his Twitch account at the time of writing. Viewers witnessed him wearing a paraffin gauze on his head:

Jasontheween with a gauze on his head (Image via Twitch)

Jasontheween wasn't the only streamer to join FaZe Clan. The organization recently underwent some big changes and announced four new streamers. Aside from Jason, the other three streamers were Max "Plaqueboymax," Nick "Lacy," and Rico "Silky."