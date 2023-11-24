Clip of Twitch streamer choking on Pokimane's contentious Myna Cookies goes viral on social media

A clip from Twitch streamer Jason "Jasontheween" choking on Pokimane's cookies is going viral on social media. The new company from Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" called Myna Cookies has been a hot topic of discussion in the streaming community after its launch was mired with a number of controversies. With Jason choking on the very same cookies, viewers have started trolling the brand yet again.

For those out of the loop, Imane released Myna Cookies, her new healthy snacks company, last week. The first product launched by the popular content creator is called Midnight Cookies. It was soon subject to a lot of criticism, with many alleging that it was a rebranded product, and others called the streamer out for the pricing, causing further controversy.

As various content creators and YouTubers such as Asmongold, MoistCr1TiKaL, and others started criticizing the cookies, it is easy to see why the clip of Jasontheween choking on them would go viral.

"This can't be real": Fans react as Jasontheween goes viral for choking on Pokimane's cookies on camera for a bit

While fans and fellow streamers welcomed the initial release of the cookies, with many giving positive early reviews, social media posts comparing it to another product of the same name started garnering traction soon after the announcement, with many saying Myna Cookies had rebranded an existing product.

The rebranding controversy quickly caught on, eventually leading to Pokimane addressing it herself. In her statements, the Twitch streamer admitted that the two products in question were from the same manufacturer and that Myna Snacks had altered the formula significantly as per industry standards.

However, the reason Jasontheween's video got so much traction also has to do with the other scandal. As mentioned before, the pricing of the Midnight Cookies had been the point of contention for a lot of people, and Pokimane's response to a comment on stream where she appeared to make light of the financial situation of the person by calling them "broke boy" went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The incident has become the topic of a lot of online trolling despiting the Twitch streamer apologizing for her comments. With the incident very much on the minds of people online, it is clear why many viewers were amused to see Jasontheween "choke" on the very same cookies. However, many noted that the streamer was exaggerating in his reaction.

Here are some other reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

Streamers like Nadia and HasanAbi have addressed the public uproar over the cookies, asserting that the prolonged scandal is because Pokimane is a woman. Nadia even called out male content creators who are known for their controversial takes in a post on X that went viral.