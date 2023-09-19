FC 24 reportedly set to offer improved rewards in FUT Champs

FUT Champs will once again be the go-to destination for competitive players in FC 24, who will aim to rank as high as possible. This mode is arguably the most exciting part of Ultimate Team in previous releases, and it will likely continue to be so in the upcoming release as well. According to a reliable source, EAFC 24 News, Rank 1 may include some amazing items for those who can manage to secure the top spot.

EA Sports has already announced that the rewards for FUT Champs will be changing, especially in the upper echelon. If this recent leak turns out to be true, it could really incentivize the players to play out of their skin in order to grab Rank 1 in FC 24.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change upon official announcements.

FC 24's Rank 1 rewards in FUT Champs could provide a huge boost to players

Typically, securing Rank 1 in FUT Champs has always been a very hard task, as the margin for mistakes is minimal. Players can barely lose any match if they want to get the necessary number of wins, but earlier rewards have been lackluster. The upcoming rumored change could make matters more rewarding and competitive as well.

Expand Tweet

According to the latest reports, here are the rewards that will be available if players can secure the top rank.

3x 1 of 4 84+ picks

85+ x5

87+ x2

2x 125k pack

1x 50k pack

Of course, if implemented, these rewards will gradually change as FC 24 goes into further seasons.

That said, these are really exciting options to have at the very beginning of the game. Changes are also expected to be seen throughout the lower ranks, although it remains to be confirmed at this point.

There will also be changes related to the red picks that were available earlier as part of FUT Champs. Red Picks were an exclusive variant of TOTW cards, and they were only obtainable from the weekend league rewards. They will no longer be available, which has already been stated to the public by EA Sports. However, the alternate compensations are really interesting at this point.