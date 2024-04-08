FC Mobile scheduled maintenance (April 9): How long could it last?

EA Sports announced via its official social media channels that an FC Mobile scheduled maintenance would take place for an update on April 9, 2024. This maintenance break is anticipated to bring exciting new features and improvements to the gaming experience, as revealed last week. The process is estimated to take at least seven to 10 hours.

However, players should be prepared for the possibility of an extended downtime due to the magnitude of the update. The upcoming maintenance will be a major one and the update will be released on the global servers shortly.

When could the FC Mobile scheduled maintenance begin on April 9?

According to the announcement, the maintenance period is set to commence on April 9, but the exact time is yet to be stated. However, based on past trends, it will most likely start from midnight GMT/5:30 am IST. During this time, players will not be able to log in to the game.

It is important to note that the April 9 maintenance window is estimated to last at least seven to 10 hours. This means players should anticipate the servers to be offline during the maintenance period and can log in only after 8 am GMT/1:30 pm IST (expected).

This interruption in service is necessary to implement the eagerly awaited April Update, which promises to introduce significant changes and enhancements to FC Mobile.

What is the April FC Mobile scheduled maintenance all about?

Spectator Mode in the league is set to be one of the most stunning additions after the FC Mobile scheduled maintenance (Image via EA Sports)

As previously revealed by EA Sports, the April Update will introduce a Gameplay Update along with an all-new Spectator Mode within Leagues.

These additions aim to enhance the overall gaming experience, offering players new ways to engage with the game and each other. The new update strongly hints at marking an end to cross-spamming in H2Hs and introducing an exciting new dimension to League matches, promising a more balanced and engaging gameplay experience for FC Mobile enthusiasts.

When server maintenance takes place in the console version (EA FC 24), users can play offline content. However, such an option is not available for mobile gamers since access to servers is a must, and they will be down during the FC Mobile scheduled maintenance.

In the meantime, players are encouraged to keep an eye on FC Mobile's official "X" thread for further updates and announcements regarding the maintenance progress and the eventual reopening of the servers.