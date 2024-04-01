"Feels great to be stand in": s1mple jokes about being a CS2 Major Champion, congratulates NAVI on winning PGL Copenhagen

Popular Counter-Strike professional player Oleksandr "s1mple" was very excited after his former team, NAVI, won their very first CS2 Major (Copenhagen). In his post on X congratulating the squad, he shared a meme featuring former Argentina football player Sergio Aguero, who had celebrated his country winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Taking a page out of Aguero's book, s1mple claimed that he had also become a CS2 Major champion because Natus Vincere, a team that he had played for years, won the PGL Copenhagen, even though he was not on the roster for the competition. It's worth noting that he's still part of the Natus Vincere organization, just not their active roster.

Oleksandr, in his tweet, wrote:

"So basically I’m CS2 major champion, feels great to be stand in."

"I’m SO PROUD of this roster": s1mple praises NAVI on winning the first ever CS2 Major in Copenhagen

Oleksandr is widely considered one of the greatest esports personalities of all time, having acquired 21 HLTV MVP medals in his career. The Ukrainian Counter-Strike player won the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 and the Intel Grand Slam in the same year, among other achievements.

While he has played for several top teams, such as Team Liquid, his long stint at NAVI since 2016 is the highlight of his career, with his name becoming synonymous with the organization. However, since the fall 2023 season, s1mple was moved to an inactive role and even acted as a stand-in for Team Falcons at the last BLAST Premier.

The 2024 PGL Copenhagen was the first CS2 Major. Naturally, he was at the venue supporting NAVI as they went on to beat FaZe Clan in the grand finals, becoming the champions. Considering his absence, others have had to step in to fill his spot, causing much speculation among esports pundits about the team's strength.

Noting this, the veteran player congratulated the team, claiming that they had proven themselves despite people doubting them. The player congratulated NAVI, saying:

"A lot PEOPLE doubted them but they proved what they are capable of, not only team but whole organization, once again."

Fans can look forward to seeing him back in action as s1mple announced a few months ago that he will be coming back to Counter-Strike 2 as a professional player. However, whether he will stay at NAVI or join another org is still not confirmed.