"I hope after Major" - s1mple confirms his return to Counter-Strike 2 after Copenhagen Major

Counter-Strike professional Sasha "s1mple" has confirmed that he would return to the professional scene and expressed a hopeful stance towards Counter-Strike 2 after its latest update. He stated that he "hopes" to return after the completion of the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024.

For those unaware, the streamer announced his hiatus in October 2023 from all forms of competitive gaming, stating that he was open to offers from other organizations. He currently serves as the sixth player in the Natus Vincere esports team.

Upon being asked about his potential comeback in the interview with esports media personality James Banks, he stated:

"I hope after Major, because I mean, I'm the sixth player for NAVI on this major. But, I hope nothing's going to happen with their roster because they've been practicing really hard, uh, after I took a break. And yeah, I just want them to progress and let's see what's going to happen after Major."

"GOAT IS BACK" - Fans react as s1mple talks about his return to the professional scene after recent CS2 update

Counter-Strike veteran s1mple was not impressed with the gameplay of the latest edition of the series, Counter-Strike 2. The pro had taken to X on October 5 last year to express his disappointment with the title, calling it a "sh*t game." Soon after, on October 26, 2023, he announced his hiatus, with the decrease in AWP's effectiveness in the newest title as compared to the previous ones.

He also talked about the latest updates by developer Valve Corporation, which is focused on improving the quality of the game, fixing bugs and glitches, and with balancing the game. James Banks asked his opinion about the same:

"I wanna touch on your opinions on CS2 though, because when it first came out, you were not so happy with it. But it's progressing a bit, there's been some updates. So, what do you think of it now?"

Praising the updates, Sasha replied:

"Yeah, I feel the last update, where they added new case, where they changed wide peek, I feel like it's the best update that they can ever make and I even wrote it in Twitter (X), like I'm happy with this update... So, let's see how it goes now."

Fans were ecstatic upon hearing the news, and many took to X to express their happiness at the confirmed re-entry of s1mple into esports:

"GOAT IS BACK @s1mpleO."

Other users also speculated about the various ways in which the professional player could return, with some wondering if he would join another organization or play with his current team during the Major:

The latest patches in CS2 have introduced a new case, called the Kilowatt Case, along with the introduction of the Kukri knife and many other quality-of-life changes and bug fixes.