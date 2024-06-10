Fernando Torres 92 ICON card leaked as FC Mobile Euro 2024 update free gift 

FC Mobile enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that the renowned leaker @Sappurit has unveiled a major surprise regarding the FC Mobile Euro 2024 update free gift. According to @Sappurit, EA Sports is set to gift all players a 92-rated ICON card of the legendary Spanish striker Fernando Torres. This news coincides with the June 11 scheduled maintenance notice from EA Sports, which alluded to a substantial "special gift" following maintenance.

FC Mobile Euro 2024 update is set to bring in several changes to the gameplay. Now, the possibility of getting a free ICON card of Fernando Torres will definitely spark a lot of excitement in the EA FC community.

Fans will reportedly receive a 92 OVR Fernando Torres card as a free gift for FC Mobile Euro 2024 update

EA Sports' sneak-peak for the June update (Image via EA Sports)

Fernando Torres will always remain in the hearts of football fans for his heroic performances in the 2008 and 2012 European Championships. His inclusion as a free gift is a nostalgic nod to his contributions to Spain’s football glory.

Trending

As of now, there are only three Fernando Torres item versions in FC Mobile - 88 OVR base Icon card, 89 OVR base icon card, and 91 OVR Rivals card. The addition of this 92 OVR card will certainly be a handy item for collectors.

Expand Tweet

Often referred to as "El Nino," the ex-Liverpool player had a decorated career. His critical goals in both the 2008 and 2012 finals secured his place among football legends.

This FC Mobile Euro 2024-special card will likely feature attributes that reflect his peak performance years, although specific stat details are yet to be confirmed.

A 92-rated card might not be good enough for FC Mobile players in mid-June, 2024

Despite the excitement surrounding this leak, there is a growing sentiment among players regarding the practicality of the 92-rated card in mid-June, 2024.

In the current FC Mobile landscape, where player overalls are approaching 100, a 92-rated card might not significantly impact many first teams. Players have expressed concerns that, while nostalgic and valuable for collectors, the card may not meet the competitive needs of their squads.

Expand Tweet

However, the anticipation for the official confirmation and release of the card remains high. The FC Mobile community is well aware of @Sappurit's credibility, given their consistent track record of accurate leaks.

The Spanish striker's card could serve as a valuable asset for new players and those looking to add more high-rated fodders to their overall squad. EA Sports’ strategic choice of Fernando Torres as the free gift aligns with the thematic essence of the FC Mobile Euro 2024 update.

The update is also set to introduce several new gameplay features and enhancements like defending improvements and passing improvements, further enriching the player experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.