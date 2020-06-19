FIFA 21 pre-order goes live in India: Standard, Champions & Ultimate edition prices revealed

FIFA 21's release date has been finally announced, and pre-orders have began.

There are three editions to the game, with each enabling different perks.

A snip from the 'Feel Next Level' video (Picture Courtesy: EA SPORTS)

The wait for FIFA 21 is finally over, as EA Sports has announced that the game will release worldwide on 9th October 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Fans can also now pre-order FIFA 21 for the current generation of consoles and PC's. Those with EA and Origin Access will be able to try the game almost a week before the release.

EA Sports has also released the pricing of various editions of FIFA 21, with each carrying along certain perks. Lastly, players that have pre-ordered the Champions and Ultimate editions will be able to play the game from 6th October 2020.

FIFA 21 Pricing

Let's have a look at the price bracket of each edition of FIFA 21.

Standard Edition

Standard Edition (Picture Courtesy: EA SPORTS)

The Standard edition of the game will be available for Rs 3999 on PS, and Rs 3990 for Xbox One. Players will get the following perks in the Ultimate Team:

Up to 3 FUT 21 Rare Gold Packs, one every week A Cover Star Loan FUT item for five matches 1 FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick (1 for three matches) Special Edition Ultimate Team kits and stadium items

Champions Edition

Champions Edition (Picture Courtesy: EA SPORTS)

The Champions edition of the game will cost Rs 5490 for the Xbox One and Rs 5499 for the PS4. The following perks will provided to players:

All the other perks of the Standard Edition and Up to 12 FUT 21 Rare Gold Packs, one every week. Career Mode Homegrown Talent.

Ultimate Edition

Ultimate Edition (Picture Courtesy: EA SPORTS)

The Ultimate edition of the game is priced at Rs 6499 on PS4 and Rs 6490 for Xbox One. Following are the perks of pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition:

All the other perks of the Champions edition Up to 24 FUT 21 Rare Gold Packs, two every week Untradeable FUT 21 Ones To Watch Item (this will be available on till 14th August)

The announcement for release of FIFA 21 on new consoles will be made later this year. However, no information has been provided about Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Players also have an option for dual entitlement, i.e., after getting the PS5 or Xbox Series X, they will have an opportunity to upgrade their copies of FIFA 21 at no extra cost. However, this must be claimed before the release of FIFA 22.