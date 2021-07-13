FIFA 22 Hero Cards: Full list of every FUT hero card

FIFA 22 is on the horizon. The latest entry in the most popular football simulator is slated to arrive in early October, and fans are already anticipating what the latest entry will bring. Players are hopeful that this entry will right the wrongs of past iterations with new features and modifications. One thing that remains constant in every FIFA game is FIFA Ultimate Team, or FUT.

FUT is the biggest moneymaker for the FIFA franchise. Many players buy the game simply to play that mode. It has its own subgenre of content creation for opening packs alone and not even the actual gameplay. It is wildly popular and many players are looking forward to opening their first packs and hopefully opening some Hero Cards. Here's the full list of Hero Cards players can expect when FIFA 22 hits shelves later this year.

FIFA 22 Hero Cards

FIFA 22 will be the first iteration to include these brand new Hero Cards. These are a new type of card that represents a player and their heroic moment on the pitch. They're not as highly rated overall as Icon Players, but they do have a unique chemistry boost for players who can get them on their team.

Here's how EA described this unique boost: “FUT Heroes have unique league-specific chemistry which is tied to their specific hero moment, providing a green Club link to any player within the same league, as well as the usual nation link, giving you new ways to build your dream squad and recreate some of football’s most famous moments in FUT 22.”

Here's the full list of all the FUT Hero Cards available in FIFA 22:

Mario Gomez, Bundesliga, Germany- 88 OVR

Tim Cahill, Premier League, Australia- 85 OVR

Diego Milito, Serie A, Argentina- 88 OVR

Serie A defenders from the world over felt the force of Diego Milito’s strike 🗡⚽️🇦🇷



Jorge Campos, Liga BBVA MX, Mexico- 87 OVR

Fernando Morientes, LaLiga Santander, Spain- 89 OVR

Sami Al-Jaber, MBS Pro League, Saudi Arabia- 86 OVR

Robbie Keane, Premier League, Ireland- 86 OVR

Abedi Pele, Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Ghana- 89 OVR

Clint Dempsey, MLS, United States- 85 OVR

#FUTHeroes - coming to #FIFA22 / #FUT22



These players will likely cost an extreme amount in the marketplace, so finding them otherwise will likely be a lot cheaper. Fortunately, those who preorder the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22 will receive a random FUT Hero as soon as they start up FUT. This does add $40 USD to the price tag, though.

