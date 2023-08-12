FIFA 23 82+ x100 Upgrade SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

A new resource-item challenge in the form of 82+ x100 Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23, presenting an excellent opportunity for players to collect plenty of fodder. This inclusion was launched following the introduction of the Team 4 cards — which include a 99-rated Kylian Mbappe. Completing tonight's particular challenge could give you get you an item from FUTTIES Week 4.

Before attempting the 82+ x100 Upgrade SBC, you need to figure out how much it will cost to complete this challenge. Your expenses will depend on the amount you spend on fodder items to use in this SBC. Ascertaining how many Coins you'll need to throw at this challenge will allow you to decide if it's worth attempting.

The best way to get an idea of the costs is by analyzing the tasks in FIFA 23's 82+ x100 Upgrade SBC.

Cheapest 82+ x100 Upgrade SBC solutions in FIFA 23

Typically, resource-item challenges in FIFA 23 are simple and easy to complete. This one, however, has five different tasks, each with its own stipulations. You must complete all of them before this SBC expires to get the special pack on offer.

Task 1 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - 89-Rated Squad

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 89

# of players in the squad: 11

This 82+ x100 Upgrade SBC will cost around 400,000 coins if you get all the fodder from FIFA 23's FUT market. However, you can reduce that amount by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

Since the SBC is available for the next six days, you could grind FIFA 23 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to earn more fodder to use in it. After you complete this latest challenge, you'll find a special pack in your in-game store. It will include 100 items, all of which will be rated 82 or higher. If you're lucky enough, you could end up finding a Futties Team 4 card as well.