FIFA 23 Cesar Azpilicueta Moments SBC - How to complete, cheapest cost, and more

The Cesar Azpilicueta Moments SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which celebrates the recent transfer of the veteran Spaniard to Atletico Madrid. EA Sports has continued with the release of special cards even though the community is eagerly waiting for the start of EA FC 24. You can add yet another special card by simply completing the latest challenge, which will be active for the next five days (as of September 16).

What's more, is that you won't need to open any packs as long as you complete all the tasks. The first job will be to predict the amount of coins you'll need in order to finish the SBC.

This will be decided by the amount of fodder you'll have to buy and help you decide about attempting the challenge in the first place. The best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Cesar Azpilicueta Moments SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Cesar Azpilicueta Moments SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Cesar Azpilicueta Moments SBC is a simple proposition with only one task. With easy-to-meet conditions, it should be a cakewalk for both veteran and beginner players alike. There are certain stipulations that you'll need to meet in order to get the job done.

Task 1 - Cesar Azpilicueta Moments SBC

Player from La Liga: Minimum 1

Minimum Team Rating: 92

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

If you buy all the fodder from the market, the SBC will cost around 60,000 FUT coins. This is a relatively low cost considering the state of the team, and you can get it done for cheaper. You can always grind FIFA 23 modes to get more fodder by opening different packs.

Finding fodder with high overall is pretty easy, given it's the last week of FIFA 23. Plenty of special cards have been released throughout the year, and you'll end up with a 96-rated RB card by completing the challenge.

While there are better options available in Ultimate Team, the low stats make it a good choice for many players.