FIFA 23 FUT Birthday promo: Release date and time across all regions revealed

The FUT Birthday promo has been a prolonged rumor in FIFA 23. However, EA Sports has brought an end to all the speculation. With official confirmation coming via the Ultimate Team loading screen, players can make plans for what’s coming their way.

Typically, this promo is one of the most popular ones in the franchise, and it’s been a fan favorite. Not only does it bring a sense of nostalgia, the promo also tends to feature some of the best cards with amazing stats and meta performance.

Thanks to the official confirmation, players won’t have to wait much longer. The FUT Birthday Swaps program is already underway, but the main promo is yet to go live. However, FIFA 23 players can rest easy, having an idea about when the new cards will arrive in Ultimate Team.

The FUT Birthday promo’s return to FIFA 23 has been eagerly awaited

Not much is known about the FUT Birthday promo up until now. There hasn’t been a leak about the cards coming in FIFA 23, but a swaps program is live. While more leaks are awaited, a set of new cards will arrive on March 24.

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade



Fut Birthday this Friday



Fut Birthday swaps incoming New Loading ScreenFut Birthday this FridayFut Birthday swaps incoming New Loading Screen 👀🔥Fut Birthday this Friday ✅Fut Birthday swaps incoming 👀✅ https://t.co/hTlelAE0SS

This is the same date when the FUT Ballers promo ends, and special cards will once again be available in packs. Players should also expect promo items as part of SBCs and objectives. The date has been confirmed by a new loading screen on Ultimate Team, which also mentions the time.

FIFA 23 players will be able to enjoy the promo at 6 pm UK time. Those in the United States can add new cards starting at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. For those in India, the starting time will be 11:30 pm. Players from other regions can find out by calculating the difference in time zones.

As for the FUT Birthday swaps, the first token is already available in Ultimate Team. EA Sports has claimed that there will be different ways to earn up to 30 tokens, which can then be exchanged for rewards. The redemption can be done from March 27 onwards, when the full set of rewards will be revealed.

