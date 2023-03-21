FIFA 23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain FUT Ballers SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain FUT Ballers SBC is now live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This is a great chance to get a basic promo card for cheap, which can then be used to get an upgrade.

The SBCs under the FUT Ballers promo bear an interesting mechanic, as one must complete them to earn special cards. These cards will then have to be used by players to complete certain objectives to unlock their upgraded versions. This is a perfect opportunity for many to improve their squads without splurging. All they have to do is complete the Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain FUT Ballers SBC before it expires.

Let’s take a look at the tasks from this SBC, which will help FIFA 23 players get an idea of the potential costs. Having an approximate idea about the coins will help determine the worth of this challenge.

The Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain FUT Ballers SBC has excellent value for FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has kept things pretty simple with the Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain FUT Ballers SBC, as there’s only one task. While it has a specific set of conditions, the task is easy to complete. Most players should also have the required fodder in their respective FIFA 23 squads.

Task 1 - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain FUT Ballers SBC

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

While this SBC's task is a bit more complex compared to the one featured yesterday, it still shouldn’t pose too much of a headache. FIFA 23 players will have to spend about 35,000 FUT coins if they buy all the fodder from the market.

However, they can easily reduce the completion cost by using fodder from their own collection. The Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain FUT Ballers SBC is live until March 30, so there are opportunities to grind fodder.

This can be done by ranking as high as possible in different game modes. Alternatively, players can complete the various resource-item challenges currently live in Ultimate Team.

Tonight's SBC has terrific value even if someone gets all the fodder from the market. The 84-rated card might not be viable, but it can be used to unlock the 86-rated version.

Despite certain limitations, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s FUT Ballers card can be of decent value. Moreover, the cheap costs make it a bargain pick for beginners who might not have too many coins at their disposal.

Poll : 0 votes