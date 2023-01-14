FIFA 23 FUT Centurions leak hints at Alex Fernandez coming as SBC to Ultimate Team

Items for FIFA 23 players released as part of FUT Centurions are set to increase further as per leaked information, with Spaniard Alex Fernandez coming as an SBC. This will be yet another special challenge available to all players in the Ultimate Team squad. The latest news is based on the social media update of reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who has provided multiple accurate leaks so far.

The FUT Centurions Alex Fernandez SBC will be ideal for players looking to get a card from the promo. Team 2 of the same promo was dropped last night, including some remarkable cards for all gamers. While some of these items are truly amazing in every way, adding them to someone's team can be hard.

Alex Fernandez is added to come as SBC during FUT CENTURIONS



Firstly, the odds of getting any Centurions card are always low, and it is only available in certain packs. Getting them from the FUT market can cost a lot, especially after their release. Hence, special SBCs — such as the upcoming Alex Fernandez one — are always good options to add some decent cards without relying on the market or luck.

Leaked Alex Fernandez FUT Centurions SBC for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team could be invaluable for La Liga squads

Not much is known about Alex Fernandez's leaked FUT Centurions SBC. This includes the card's stats in FIFA 23, its release date, and the tasks associated with it. If the expected stats offered by FUT Sheriff turn out to be true, players could be looking at a really useful item.

An 87-rated CAM card for Alex Fernandez based in La Liga could be a great addition to many FIFA 23 squads. Moreover, the item is predicted to be strong in certain areas — shooting, passing, and dribbling — which could grant it a high position in the meta.

It remains to be seen when the SBC will be released in Ultimate Team and how many FUT Coins it will take to complete the Squad Building Challenge. Chances are that the card will be relatively cheap, which will be excellent news for those looking to improve their respective squads.

So far, players have seen some excellent cards they could get by completing specific challenges, as EA Sports has released a new one every night. The launch of Team 2 coincided with the availability of Declan Rice's FUT Centurions card in FIFA 23. The latter is a great addition for someone who requires a great CDM card.

In many ways, Alex Fernandez's upcoming card could see great demand once it becomes available. Of course, players will have to decide if they want to spend their fodder now or wait for the release of the TOTY promo. Plenty of new content is expected in the next few weeks, with some of them coming via their own SBCs.

