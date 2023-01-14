FIFA 23 Declan Rice Centurions SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The latest dedicated Centurions SBC is live in FIFA 23 and features the defensive midfielder from Aston Villa, Declan Rice. Players can now complete the three-task Squad Building Challenge to get their hands on a boosted card of the Englishman in FUT.

This article goes through the Declan Rice Centurions SBC and all the requirements FIFA 23 gamers will need to satisfy to complete it. It will also offer a cost analysis of the upgraded card to help decide whether the challenge is worth attempting.

Declan Rice is the latest dedicated SBC from FIFA 23's Centurions promo in Ultimate Team

The new Squad Building Challenge has three distinct tasks that need to be completed for the SBC to provide the unique card. Carrying out each of them has its benefits in terms of pack rewards. However, you are recommended to complete the whole set to get your hands on the Centurions Declan Rice card.

Here are all the requirements for each and every task in title's new SBC.

Task 1 - England

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of English players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Number of players with at least 84 Overall rating: Minimum of 1

Team Rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 1x Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 12,500 - 13,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2 - Premier League

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players from the Premier League in the squad: Minimum of 1

Team Rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 33,000 - 35,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Task 3 - Top Form

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of Tea of the Week players with in-form upgrades in the squad: Minimum of 1

Team Rating: Minimum of 85

Rewards: 1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 72,500 - 74,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the SBC worth it?

While the individual tasks in the challenge are not that complicated, the cost of creating the squads for them from scratch requires a hefty sum of coins; around 120K coins as per the current market rates.

The high price of the SBC is partly due to the expensive requirements of the tasks and also because of the inflated price of fodder in the FIFA 23 transfer market. As Declan Rice SBC will be active for the next two weeks, players may choose to wait and see if the cost of such items goes down.

Alternatively, using pre-existing fodder in their FUT club will always go a long way in mitigating the SBC price, especially the highly-rated special cards such as the TOTW card in task 3.

As for the rewards of this Squad Building Challenge, here are the boosted stats of Declan Rice for those interested in completing the SBC:

Pace: 82

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 70

Defending: 88

Passing: 81

Physicality: 89

Although these aren't bad by any means, the overall 87-rated card is still quite steeply-priced, so most FIFA 23 players should either attempt the SBC only if they can lower its price substantially or wait a few days to see if the cost of fodder drops.

