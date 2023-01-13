FIFA 23 Player of the Month Odegaard SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

Martin Odegaard has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for November/December, receiving a special card in FIFA 23. The Arsenal midfielder beat the likes of Casemiro and Erling Haaland in the race for the coveted title, and his efforts have been recognized in-game with an impressive upgraded POTM version that can be obtained through an SBC.

With club football running as usual after the World Cup, Player of the Month SBCs have returned to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and seem to be the favorites to win it all. Martin Odegaard has been amongst the key elements in the club's roster, dictating play from midfield and leading his team to victory on several occasions.

Martin Odegaard has received a special SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The race for November/December's Premier League Player of the Month trophy was closely contested by the likes of Casemiro from Manchester United and Erling Haaland from Manchester City. However, with three goals and three assists in the months of November and December, Martin Odegaard led Arsenal to a comfortable spot at the top of the Premier League and won the POTM award.

For his efforts, he recently received a special SBC card, which is his fourth special card of the current game cycle.

What does the POTM card look like in-game?

The 89-rated POTM version possesses the following attributes in the game's six key aspects:

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 84

Defending: 63

Passing: 91

Physicality: 69

He has also received a weak foot boost and now has a three-star weak foot, which makes him more viable in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete the POTM Odegaard SBC

The SBC consists of two individual segments, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. Given below are the specific requirements for each segment:

Tactical Emulation

Arsenal players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 80,000 FUT coins, which is primarily driven by the prices of high-rated fodder and Team of the Week cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing the POTM Odegaard SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Arsenal superstar's overall attributes have received an incredible buff, making him far more effective on the virtual pitch. He possesses five-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, along with decent Pace, effective Shooting, sublime Dribbling and incredible Passing skills, making him an amazing creative midfielder in FIFA 23.

While the SBC isn't necessarily cheap, he will remain available in Ultimate Team until next month, and gamers can gradually work towards completing it over time. FUT veterans will also be able to use the untradeable assets available in their clubs to reduce the cost of the challenge, which should make it an even more enticing proposition.

