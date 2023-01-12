FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC dated December 11 is live in FIFA 23, giving players a limited repeatable Squad Building Challenge to complete and obtain some highly rated cards for a moderate amount of coins.

The single-task SBC provides substantial rewards, making it worthwhile for FUT players. With the Centurions promo ongoing, players also have a chance to get one of the unique cards in the pack as a reward, boosting their squads.

Here's a quick guide to optimally complete the 83+ x10 Upgrade SBC and a cost analysis to help decide whether grinding the challenge is a good idea.

Completing the 82+ x10 SBC will reward FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players with high-rated rewards

Challenges that provide an opportunity to yield high-rated players are well-appreciated, and even casual FUT players gain several rewards if they grind the Squad Building Challenge. The 82+ x10 will be valid for two more days and can be repeated twice.

Here are all the requirements FIFA 23 players need to meet while building the squad to complete the SBC.

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players in the squad with at least 85 overall rating: Minimum of 3

Players from Team of Week (with in-form upgrades) in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: x1 Ten 83+ Players Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 50,000 - 55,000 FUT coins across platforms

Is SBC worth it?

While the challenge is not that difficult in terms of complexity, building a squad from scratch will require a hefty sum of 52,500 coins per the current market rate. This is due to inflated fodder prices in the FIFA 23 transfer market, meaning only using disposable fodder can effectively mitigate the price of the SBC.

Players looking to grind the 82+ x10 Upgrade SBC may also have to wait a while to see if the price of buying fodder goes down in the two remaining days of the challenge. The most expensive card in the squad will be the TOTW card, which can drastically inflate the price.

At the time of writing, the Ricardo Horta in-form upgrade card is one of the cheapest options on the market, costing around 14.5K. While building the rest of the squad, players should not experience many complications as there are no restrictions on the cards' nationality, nor are there any chemistry requirements.

Using three cards with 85 overall is also a substantial part of the price tag, meaning players should ideally use cards from their FIFA 23 clubs wherever possible to mitigate the price.

As for rewards, the pack of cards with a guaranteed 83+ overall rating has the potential to yield many good cards. Thus, FIFA 23 players able to afford the SBC should try grinding along with the other active repeatable challenges.

