FIFA 23 Futties Daily Login SBC (Week 5) - Cheapest solution, reward, and more

A fresh Futties Daily Login SBC is now available in FIFA 23, released along with the Futties promo's Week 5 cards. Team 5 consists of some amazing players led by a 98-rated Rashford, and you can find their items in packs. However, you'll either have to be extremely lucky or spend a lot of coins in the market to get these cards. By completing resource-item challenges, you'll have a better chance of getting special promo items.

If you want to beat the Futties Daily Login SBC, you need to analyze its tasks. This will help you estimate your expenses, which will be determined by how much fodder you buy from Ultimate Team's market. Once you're aware of the coins you'll need to spend to complete this challenge, you'll know if it's worth attempting in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Futties Daily Login SBC solution in FIFA 23

This Futties Daily Login SBC, like similar previous releases, is easy to complete. It houses only one task, and the conditions are pretty easy to meet. Whether you're a beginner or a veteran, beating this challenge should be simple. Here are the conditions tied to this SBC.

Task - Futties Daily Login SBC

Leagues: Min 3

Nationalities: Max 5

Same league count: Max 5

Rare: Min 2

Player level: Exactly Gold

Squad total Chemistry Points: Min 30

# of players in the squad: 11

This SBC will cost about 6,000 FUT Coins if you obtain all the cards from Ultimate Team's market. It will be available for the next six days (as of August 18). You can grind FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get more packs. This will allow you to get more cards that can be used to complete FIFA 23's latest challenge.

You will be able to complete such SBCs once every day. After completing this challenge, you'll earn a Premium Gold Players Pack, and all the cards in it will be untradeable. If you're lucky enough, you could end up getting a Futties Team 5 card from it.