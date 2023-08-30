FIFA 23 Iker Casillas Cover Star Icon SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Iker Casillas Cover Star Icon SBC is now available in FIFA 23, and it's an excellent chance for you to add another icon card for your squad. The latest challenge appears amidst the Futties promo, but the special card is different. This is the highest-rated card of Casillas in Ultimate Team, and you won't have to rely on any packs to find it. All you need to do is complete the challenge in the first place.

The first thing to do is to estimate the possible costs, which will be determined by the fodder you buy. This will allow you to decide if you should complete the challenge. The best way to determine the expenses is by analyzing the Iker Casillas Cover Star Icon SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Iker Casillas Cover Star Icon SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Iker Casillas Cover Star Icon SBC is relatively complex as there are five separate tasks. Each has its own stipulations to follow, and all five must be completed to unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - On a Loan

Player Level: Min Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - San Iker

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - Golden Glove

# of players from Spain: Min 1

TOTS/TOTW: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Iker Casillas Cover Star Icon SBC is available for the next 18 days in FIFA 23, and the tasks can be completed at around 100,000 FUT coins. You can reduce this amount by using cards from your collection and grinding different FIFA 23 game modes to find more of them.

After completing the challenge, you'll get a 97-rated GK card for your Ultimate Team card. Incidentally, this is the second cheapest Cover Star Icon card in terms of the associated costs, coming after the previously released Paul Scholes item.