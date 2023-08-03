FIFA 23 Ivan Perisic Futties SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Ivan Perisic Futties SBC is now available in Ultimate Team, introducing another exceptional card as part of FIFA 23's popular Futties promo. Most items from this series have been made available in packs, but you'll have to rely on your luck to find them. However, completing this special challenge can guarantee Ivan Perisic's Futties item.

In this endeavor, your first objective will be to determine the number of coins you have to spend to get the required fodder for this SBC. This will help you decide if you should attempt the challenge. The best way to get an idea of your potential expenses is by analyzing the tasks in FIFA 23's Ivan Perisic Futties SBC.

Cheapest Ivan Perisic Futties SBC solution in FIFA 23

FIFA 23's Ivan Perisic Futties SBC is arguably one of the easiest challenges that have been released in recent times. It's a solo-task offering, and the mentioned conditions aren't very hard to meet. Whether you're a beginner or a veteran, completing it shouldn't be too much of a bother.

Task - Ivan Perisic Futties SBC

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

This SBC will cost about 105,000 FUT Coins to complete if you get all the fodder from FIFA 23's market. As it's available for the next six days, you can choose to grind fodder from game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will help you get different packs that can be opened for more cards.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New FUTTIES Player Item

94 Ivan Perišic

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-futtie… pic.twitter.com/dT1UnmYhod New FUTTIES Player Item94 Ivan Perišic

If you have no-use items, you can utilize them in different resource-item challenges. In return, you'll get cards that can be utilized in your squad to complete this SBC. This is an excellent way to beat special challenges without spending too many coins.

After completing the SBC, you'll get a 94-rated CAM card. With position modifiers, you can turn it into a CM, LM, or LW item. That versatility is arguably this card's greatest strength. While some of its stats are pretty decent, better alternatives are available on the market.