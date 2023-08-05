FIFA 23 Joe Cole Futties SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

The Joe Cole Futties SBC can now be attempted in FIFA 23, and EA Sports has released yet another Heroes item under this title's popular Futties promo. This new challenge comes following the release of this series' Team 3 cards, which include some fantastic options. Unlike those items, you won't have to open any packs to get this special Joe Cole version. Instead, you only need to complete the SBC it's tied to before it expires. This will automatically unlock the card for your squad.

Before attempting this SBC, you should determine how many coins you'll need to spend on fodder to complete it. This will help you to decide if you should invest your time and effort in this challenge. Analyzing the tasks in FIFA 23's Joe Cole Futties SBC is the ideal way to predict your expenses.

Cheapest Joe Cole Futties SBC solution in FIFA 23

EA Sports has included three tasks as part of the latest challenge, and you'll have to complete all of them to get Cole's special card. Here are the requirements you have to meet:

Task 1 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Top Form

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 89

# of players in the squad: 11

This Joe Cole Futties SBC will set you back about 350,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from FIFA 23's market. That amount can be reduced by using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

This special challenge is available for the next 12 days from August 5, and you can grind FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get more fodder items via packs.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New FUTTIES Player Item

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 97 Joe Cole

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-futtie… pic.twitter.com/XzW3WKBPBx New FUTTIES Player Item🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 97 Joe Cole

This will allow you to reduce this SBC's completion cost and save your coins for other uses.

After beating this challenge, you'll get a 97-rated RW card. The item can also be used with position modifiers at CAM, LM, and RM. While the cost of cards is slightly high right now, there are many ways to get high-rated fodder at the moment and complete this SBC on the cheap.