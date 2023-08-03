FIFA 23 Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC (XP) August 3 - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

EA has released this week's Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23, adding four more tasks for players to complete within a week. Just like the previous iterations of the Squad Building Challenge, the tasks themselves are themed around historical matchups from footballing leagues around the world. The weekly Squad Building Challenge in FIFA games not only helps keeps things fresh, but also provides FUT players with a recurring source of content every Thursday.

With most leagues worldwide still enjoying their summer break, EA has been releasing the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 for the past few weeks.

This article is a short guide to completing the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC with an analysis of the fodder cost to help determine whether attempting the challenge is worth it.

This week's Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

While normal Marquee Matchups SBCs are usually themed around eye-catching fixtures of that week, with club football taking a hiatus over the summer, FIFA 23 players have to make do with Throwback versions. As mentioned before, the tasks in this Squad Building Challenge are based on key past matchups.

Without further ado, here are this week's tasks for the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC. FIFA 23 players can find the fodder cost of each task listed below as well.

Task 1: Feyenoord v Ajax

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from the Netherlands: Minimum of one

# of Nationalities represented in the squad: Minimum of two

Same league #: Maximum of five

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 14

Reward: x1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 5,000 to 9,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2: Latium v Milan

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from the Serie A TIM: Minimum of one

# of Rare Cards in the squad: Minimum of one

Same Club #: Minimum of two

Squad Rating: Minimum of 77

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 18

Reward: x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 6,000 to 9,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 3: RB Leipzig v Bayern Munchen

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from RB Leipiz + # of players from FC Bayern: Minimum of one

# of players from the Bundesliga: Minimum of two

# of Leagues represented in the squad: Minimum of three

Same Nation #: Minimum of three

Squad Rating: Minimum of 79

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 22

Reward: x1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 9,000 to 12,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 4: Liverpool v Chelsea

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Liverpool: Minimum of one

# of players from Chelsea: Minimum of one

# of Clubs represented in the squad: Maximum of five

# of Rare Cards in the squad: Minimum of one

Squad Rating: Minimum of 81

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 26

Reward: x1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 18,000 to 22,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

While each task yields a separate reward, FIFA 23 players looking to attempt the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC are recommended to complete the whole group to maximize their rewards. Otherwise, they will miss out on the group reward- x1 Rare Players Pack. The cost of fodder for completing all four tasks is currently around 40,000 to 50,000 FUT Coins.

While that is not a lot, the number aligns with the previous Marquee Matchups challenges. Furthermore, players will also be getting some bonus XP as part of completing the challenge, justifying its worth, especially for those FIFA 23 players looking for easy fodder without spending too much.