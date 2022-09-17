"FIFA 23 is a joke man": Ajax star unhappy with his silver card in the game

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey has expressed his dissatisfaction with his silver card in FIFA 23.

In a video on Ajax's YouTube channel, Bassey and teammates Steven Bergwijn, Jurrien Timber, and Brian Brobbey reacted to each other's cards in the upcoming edition of the game.

Upon discovering that his card was silver, Bassey jokingly stormed off while his teammates broke down in laughter. He then said:

"You see what I mean. Bro, that is just disrespectful. FIFA is a joke man I told you. They need to get their minds right."

FIFA Ultimate Team cards are divided into three categories (gold, silver, and bronze) based on player rating. The silver cards are for players with a rating that sits between 65 and 74.

EA Sports has already revealed the top FIFA 23 cards from the five big leagues in Europe. In addition, players with the best potential ratings in the upcoming edition of the video game have also been released.

Ajax aren't the only football club to have conducted a special showcase where players review their FIFA 23 cards. Clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid have also done the same.

In Los Blancos' video, Vinicius Jr. gave an interesting reaction to the stats on his card. Readers can check out the video below:

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey could be a bargain in FIFA 23 Career Mode

Calvin Bassey joined Ajax from Rangers in a deal worth under £23 million this summer. He signed a five-year contract with the Dutch giants.

His performances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and the UEFA Europa League last season attracted attention from a host of big European clubs. He ultimately chose Ajax.

Given how highly he's currently rated in the footballing world, the defender could be a bargain in FIFA 23's Career Mode.

The 22-year-old has largely been used as a center-back this season and has helped Ajax maintain a 100 percent record in the Eredivisie after six games. He has recorded one assist in four appearances in the league so far.

Bassey stood out in Ajax's game against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League earlier this month, despite his team's 2-1 loss. He even registered an assist against former side Rangers a week earlier. His efforts helped his side to a 4-0 win in the elite European competition.

Unique Sports Group @UniqueSG 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗯𝘂𝘁!



Calvin Bassey kept a fourth consecutive clean sheet and provided an assist for the second game in a row, as Ajax won 4-0 against his former side Rangers



#BeUnique | @CalvinBassey 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗯𝘂𝘁!Calvin Bassey kept a fourth consecutive clean sheet and provided an assist for the second game in a row, as Ajax won 4-0 against his former side Rangers 🌟 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗯𝘂𝘁! 🔴 Calvin Bassey kept a fourth consecutive clean sheet and provided an assist for the second game in a row, as Ajax won 4-0 against his former side Rangers#BeUnique | @CalvinBassey https://t.co/C4IuJCqKdo

It remains to be seen how efficient Bassey will be in the FIFA 23 meta. The latest edition of the video game will be released worldwide on September 30, 2022, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far