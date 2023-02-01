FIFA 23 leak hints at Gavi Future Stars card coming to the Ultimate Team

As many players have predicted, the FIFA 23 Future Stars promo will feature some fantastic cards with the likes of Gavi set to make an appearance. The latest information comes from reliable leaker and insider FUT Sheriff, who broke the news on their social media account.

The latest rumor is the second special card is to appear in the upcoming promo. Earlier last night, EA Sports confirmed details of the upcoming promo via the Ultimate Team loading screen. Many have been quite excited to find out what awaits them regarding the unique cards.

EA Sports hasn't teased anything officially yet, but the leaks have started to appear as expected. Gavi's inclusion won't be shocking, given the nature of the Future Stars promo following its earlier release in FIFA 22. Last year, it introduced two sets of exceptional cards belonging to the stars of tomorrow.

FIFA 23's Future Stars promo could bring several special cards like Gavi to Ultimate Team

Based on the leaks, EA Sports will continue to have the same pattern. With rumors of two separate teams, FIFA 23 players could have plenty of options. Moreover, it will be a welcome change after the ongoing TOTY items, which feature unique cards of 2022's best footballers.

GAVI is coming as a FUTURE STARS

Much remains to be known about Gavi's upcoming promo card. This instance will be the first where the Spanish star is set to receive his first special card. While his base item is quite popular among enthusiasts, it has certain limitations. Some of those will be removed once the promo card becomes available.

EA Sports have confirmed the release date and time, and the first set of cards will be released on February 3. The launch schedule will remain the same, with the special cards released at 6:00 PM UK time. One thing remains unclear about Gavi and whether he will be in Team 1 or the second.

Many more leaks are expected to follow Gavi in the Future Stars promo. Squad Building Challenges and objectives are also expected to appear in Ultimate Team, offering substantial rewards to players. Some of these items can be highly valuable to the players, and having as many tokens as possible is appreciable.

FIFA 23 players can also take advantage of the ongoing swaps program. Players must find different tokens, which must be redeemed for various rewards. Some fantastic items can be added to squads, including icons and Player Moments cards. The rewards also contain FIFA 23 packs that can drop Future Stars cards for lucky players.

