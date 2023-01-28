FIFA 23 leak hints at Jorginho TOTY Flashback SBC coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 is getting another TOTY Flashback SBC, which will involve Italian footballer Jorginho, who is all set to get a special card in this year's release. The information comes from FUT Sheriff, who leaked it on their social media accounts last night. It will undoubtedly excite the players and the community, who have had plenty of special challenges over the previous week and a half.

The ongoing promo has released plenty of hot and happening events, adding plenty of options for the players to choose from. Much of it has to do with the best performers from the world of football, who are part of the TOTY squad. These cards are available from the in-game packs, so not all players will have access to them.

The TOTY Flashback SBCs have seen an increase in frequency over the last week that saw unique cards from superstars like Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba, and Sergio Ramos. Jorginho will soon be added to the list if the latest rumors are true. Moreover, it could offer greater flexibility as players can bypass some of the limitations of the Italian's base card in the game.

FIFA 23 players will add value to their respective squads with the Jorginho TOTY Flashback SBC

Little is known about the Jorginho TOTY Flashback SBC, including the release date. EA Sports has been a bit unpredictable at releasing these special challenges, so making a calculated guess won't be easy. However, only some assumptions can be made based on how the earlier SBCs have worked.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Jorginho is added to come via TOTY FLASHBACK SBC



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Jorginhois added to come via TOTY FLASHBACK SBCStats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Jorginho 🇮🇹 is added to come via TOTY FLASHBACK SBC🔥Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🔥#FIFA23 https://t.co/tKitSnbsXB

Flashback SBCs refer to special challenges that feature unique cards of various footballers. These can only be obtained by completing the SBCs in FIFA 23, and each has featured four to five challenges. These are reasonably priced considering the reward potential, and the special cards have received big boosts in stats and overall.

Jorginho will likely follow the same pattern, and the stats will be confirmed once the official release occurs. There is no doubt that there will be a boost in his attribute numbers, and it could remove some of the limitations, like a lack of pace, for starters. While the cost won't be low, it will provide FIFA 23 players with better options.

Players with a need for CDM cards could benefit a lot from the Jorginho TOTY Flashback SBC. Those who already have robust options in the position can find some exciting alternatives. The likes of Paul Pogba and Sadio Mane's special cards are equally good in stats and overall. Spanish icon Sergio Ramos also has a particular Flashback SBC available in in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes