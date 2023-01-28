FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 85+ x3 Defender Upgrade SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

With the TOTY promo going strong, EA has released the 85+ Defender Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The dedicated Squad Building Challenge has limited repeatability and will be valid for three more days, allowing players to add some highly-rated defenders to their FUT squads if they so wish.

In fact, that is the USP of the Squad Building Challenge, in that it gives players a chance to only pack defenders, that is, footballers whose positions are: LB, RB, CB, LWB, RWB, and GK.

With the TOTY promo active in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players might get lucky and acquire one of the boosted cards to add to their roster.

Here's a quick guide to completing the 85+ x3 Defender Upgrade SBC and a cost analysis to see if it is worth grinding.

The 85+ x3 Defenders Upgrade SBC has a high chance of yielding TOTY cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Team of the Year series of cards is highly sought after in the game because of how good they are in terms of being boosted from their base cards. As such, players have been trying to save as many packs as they can to get some of the unique cards.

The 85+ x3 Defender Upgrade SBC is great for those still fishing for some TOTY cards or looking to change up their backline. Here are the simple requirements they need to keep in mind while completing the challenge:

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 85

Rewards: 83+ x3 Defenders pack (LB, RB, CB, LWB, RWB, GK) (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 75,000 - 85,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Is the SBC worth it?

As is clear from the small list of requirements required to complete the Squad Building Challenge, it is simple enough for even the regular FIFA 23 players to grasp. However, the price tag attached to it if someone chooses to build a squad from scratch is quite high.

The reason for the price is fodder inflation on the FIFA 23 Transfer Market, caused by the introduction of the TOTY promo. Buying a simple 85-rated squad at the current market rate should cost around 80K FUT coins, and players may opt to wait to complete the challenge or use fodder to alleviate the cost.

As mentioned before, there are no chemistry requirements or the need to go for cards with certain nationalities or club affiliations. FIFA 23 players looking to complete the 85+ x3 Defenders Upgrade may use any and all cards at their disposal to meet the 85 squad rating.

The rewards will include three defender cards, that is, positions such as

GK

LWB

LB

RWB

RB

CB

The fact that players can grind the challenge for the next four days, albeit for a limited time, gives them an excellent chance to pack some TOTY cards, including big names such as Virgil Van Dijk, Courtois, and Militao.

However, the price of the SBC may seem quite high to many. Having said that, FIFA 23 players who can afford to lower it with pre-existing fodder and are in need of some quality defenders should complete the 85+ x3 Defenders Upgrade.

Poll : 0 votes