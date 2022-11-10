FIFA 23 leak hints at special Hirving Lozano Path to Glory card coming soon to Ultimate Team

According to a recent leak, Mexico's Hirving Lozano is coming to FIFA 23 Path to Glory promo, in which players can find a great card to add to their Ultimate Team squad. The latest information has been provided by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who has disclosed two player items set to come in the aforementioned promo.

EA Sports has already confirmed that the next promo will be themed around the World Cup and released on November 11. Not only do the Path to Glory cards have boosted stats, but they can see further enhancements depending on how their nations perform in the World Cup.

While EA Sports hasn't disclosed any player item on an official level, the leaked Hirving Lozano card seems like it has got a lot to offer. The item's stats have been revealed. However, they are subject to change. That said, even if that happens, the alterations are unlikely to be significant.

Leaked Hirving Lozano Path to Glory card in FIFA 23 could be an asset for many players

The Path to Glory is the first Ultimate Team promo based on FUT World Cup content. In it, each card belongs to a specific nation participating in the Qatar event. As usual, the player items will be released in packs, but the chances of getting them will be low. This means gamers may have a hard time obtaining them. Also, it's likely that some of the cards might be part of objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

The leaked Hirving Lozano Path to Glory card has some great stats for FIFA 23. The 87-rated RW's biggest strength is 97 Pace. If the leak is true, it will be one of the fastest cards in the game at launch, right up there with the very best. Moreover, with 88 Dribbling, it could contribute to the offense greatly on top of its current stats.

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading Path to Glory upgrades



- Qualify Group +1 upgrade

- Win Round 16 +1 upgrade

- Win Quarters 5 WF upgrade

- Win Semi Final 5 SM upgrade

- Win the Final +1 and 3 new traits



While the 83 Shooting and 80 Passing on the card aren't the best, they can be improved with the correct chemistry styles. FIFA 23 players should remember that the stats and overall score of the leaked Hirving Lozano Path to Glory player item could see further enhancements. While this will depend on Mexico entering the knockouts, the chances of that happening are quite high.

FIFA 23 players are advised to wait until tomorrow to get the confirmed stats. Given its potential meta credentials, it will be interesting to see what kind of price a card like the one leaked today will fetch.

