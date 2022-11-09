FIFA 23 leaks reveal Mason Mount's World Cup Star card set to arrive in-game

According to recent leaks, Mason Mount will arrive as a World Cup Star card in FIFA 23, and players will soon get to obtain the special version. This information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who has released a series of unique cards that are rumored to be included in the game in the future.

World Cup Star cards will be available in the Swaps Program, which will be themed around the FUT World Cup. In it, gamers will get to obtain cards like the special version of Mason Mount.

EA Sports has already shown glimpses of what's to come as part of the World Cup content for the Ultimate Team. They suggest that the developers will use an integrated approach, allowing players to continue with their main teams and improve them. Moreover, gamers will also be able to earn plenty of cosmetic items, unique cards, and packs.

Mason Mount's World Cup Star item likely to be part of the FIFA 23 swaps

Swaps Programs are excellent for players looking to earn a variety of items; the special cards are the most valued in this regard. Swaps involve players acquiring different tokens by completing various objectives. The tokens can then be exchanged for a reward of a gamer's choice. Usually, the better the benefits are, the costlier they tend to be.

The World Cup Star cards are unique versions of footballers. 32 will be made available in total, each representing one nation. Six and five cards have been leaked so far, with Mason Mount being somewhat of an unexpected name. That said, his card can be pretty valuable in the right hands.

The 89-rated CAM player item has pretty robust stats for the position assigned to it. All World Cup Star cards have boosted stats and overall compared to their base versions. These can contribute heavily to the players' FIFA 23 squad.

The leaked card has a decent Pace with an 85 rating, allowing players to take advantage of the athlete's mobility. That figure can be further increased with the right chemistry style if a FIFA 23 player wants to do so.

Lastly, the 87 Shooting and 89 Passing are the strongest aspects of Mason Mount's World Cup Star card. The high Shooting number will offer the required precision needed for players to score.

The release date of the Swaps Program is yet to be made public, but it could arrive as early as this Friday. It remains to be seen how many tokens will be needed to obtain this particular card in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes