FIFA 23 Base FUT Hero Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 has received amazing daily content in the form of the Base FUT Hero Upgrade SBC. This challenge allows players to obtain the game's base version of Hero cards. For a second time, they can add a Hero card to their Ultimate Team squad.

Heroes represent footballers who have retired as game legends and are no longer active professionals. This year will be special as there will be two versions of Heroes - Base and World Cup. While the World Cup version is set to be released on November 11, this is the perfect opportunity to add a base version of a random Hero card.

Let's find out what challenges await players if they want to complete the Base FUT Hero Upgrade SBC. Additionally, they can learn how many FUT coins might be required to get a special card as a reward.

The Base FUT Hero Upgrade SBC can add some valuable rewards for FIFA 23 players

When the first Hero Upgrade SBC was released, everyone was surprised by its ease. EA Sports has continued the trend with the current Base FUT Hero Upgrade SBC. There are two tasks, so FIFA 23 players must submit two squads.

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading



Here are the top 10 you can get



#FIFA23 New Hero upgrade SBCHere are the top 10 you can get New Hero upgrade SBC 🔎Here are the top 10 you can get 🔥#FIFA23 https://t.co/yq70VnTrFy

Task 1 - 84-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Base FUT Hero Upgrade SBC, players can expect a cost of around 100,000 FUT coins. It will be slightly higher for PC users, but the final costs can be brought down with the help of fodder. Even partial use of fodder will be quite helpful for players to increase the valuation of their rewards.

The Base FUT Hero Upgrade SBC is available for one week and will expire once the period is over. It's also non-repeatable and can only be completed once. Any rewards obtained by completing it will be untradeable and can't be sold on the market.

Unlike the previous Hero SBC, the current one allows players to use any special card in FIFA 23. There's no limitation put forward by the overall task, like in the previous case. This is why the current release is more expensive than its predecessor.

The Base FUT Hero Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 is worth doing, but the valuation will largely depend on the player's luck. Hero cards are available for as low as 15,000 FUT coins, which would make the SBC seem like a poor choice. But players can also receive valuable cards like Antonio Di Natale and David Ginola.

It should be undertaken by those with an abundance of extra fodder. With plenty of World Cup content coming to FIFA 23, it's best to save as many resources as possible.

Poll : 0 votes