FIFA 23 maintenance (August 24): When will the servers be back online?

EA Sports announced maintenance for its servers across six recent titles, including FIFA 23. Once the upcoming maintenance commences, all online activity will be temporarily halted as the developers update the servers while implementing tweaks and fixes. Thankfully, they have informed fans about the upcoming maintenance schedule on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

FIFA 23 maintenance updates are planned and conducted to ensure that the players get a consistent quality of gameplay. They're also conducted prior to updates when EA Sports looks to add new game modes and features. While a title update isn't scheduled right now, today's maintenance looks to be a general one. Nevertheless, it's important for players to be aware of the full schedule and which modes will be affected.

FIFA 23 server maintenance times (August 24)

Based on the official information from the developers, August 24's server maintenance will commence from 6 am UT/11:30 am IST. All forms of matchmaking across every mode will be halted 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start time (at 5:30 am IST). Once the update begins, FIFA 23 players will no longer be able to engage in any mode that requires access to the servers.

Expand Tweet

The server maintenance for FIFA 23 is expected to last for five hours, and unless there are unforeseen delays, it will end at 11 am UT/4:30 pm IST. Readers are advised to note that there could be situations due to which EA Sports might have to extend the maintenance. In such cases, you will need to be patient and follow Sportskeeda and the game's official X account for the latest information.

While the online game modes will remain unavailable during this time, the offline experience can still be accessed. This includes the Exhibition mode and Career mode.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, all previous titles starting from FIFA 18 to FIFA 22 will also be a part of this update. The maintenance for FIFA 18, FIFA 19, FIFA 20, and FIFA 21 will be three hours long and is scheduled to end at 9 am UTC/2:30 pm IST.