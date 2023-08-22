FIFA 23 87+ Player Pick SBC (August 22): How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports have re-released the 87+ Player Pick SBC this week, allowing FIFA 23 players to attempt yet another repeatable Squad Building Challenge for this week. Unlike the more traditional challenges, a player-pick challenge will enable gamers to have some degree of freedom to choose the reward they want, and with FUTTIES adding several highly-rated cards to the game, FUT enthusiasts have a wide range of lovely cards that can be packed by completing the challenge.

FUTTIES Team 5 added several overpowered cards to the pool. The Best of Batch 3 is also live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, making opening packs this week particularly valuable for any player looking to get some lovely cards. This article is a short guide to completing the 87+ Player Pick SBC to help those FUT enthusiasts grind out the Squad Building Challenge.

With the release of EA FC 24 just around the corner, EA Sports has released many high-value cards in FIFA 23 to keep its last couple of weeks interesting for players. The market is flush with overpowered cards well within reach of most players, making this the ideal time for the more novice FUT players to grind out the nitty-gritty of the Ultimate Team modes.

Repeatable challenges which do not break the bank and provide excellent rewards are always well appreciated by the community, and the 87+ Player Pick SBC is one of them. Without further ado, players must remember the following paltry requirements while attempting the SBC, with an estimated fodder cost also listed below:

# of players on the squad: Minimum of 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Estimated Fodder Cost: 20,000 to 23,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Reward: 1 of 4 87+ Rare Gold Players.

Is the 87+ Player Pick SBC worth grinding in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As is evident from the name of the challenge, the reward for completing it once will be a player pick pack which gives FIFA 23 players a choice to pick one card from a pool of four rare gold cards that are guaranteed to have an overall rating of 87 or higher.

As of writing this article, the estimated cost of fodder required to complete the challenge once is around 20,000 FUT Coins. The list of requirements is relatively small and straightforward, making the 87+ Player Pick SBC ideal for grinding.

That said, with FIFA 23 entering its final stages and several highly-rated dedicated challenges, such as the 99-rated Zinedine Zidane Cover Star Icon challenge currently live, many might not prefer to attempt the 87+ Player Pick SBC. However, the FUT players still looking for some good fodder or a chance to pack specific cards from the ongoing promo should look to grind the challenge.