FIFA 23 Player Moments Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic Objective - All tasks, rewards, and more

The Player Moments Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic Objective is now live in FIFA 23, and it brings an interesting opportunity for players. They can now obtain not one but two special cards for their Ultimate Team squads. The latest objective set comes following the start of Season 9, which is the last one for the current game. With a bit of strategy, players can get two special cards for free.

Completing the Player Moments Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic Objective set will also provide additional packs. The first step is to assess all the tasks from the objective set.

FIFA 23 Player Moments Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic Objective tasks

Like previous releases in FIFA 23, there are multiple tasks in the Player Moments Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic Objective. The order of completion has no bearing on the rewards, but some tasks will be quicker to achieve.

PLAY 9: Play nine matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/ FUT Champions).

STRIKING FINISHERS: Score a goal using a ST during five separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/ FUT Champions).

THROUGH THE OPPOSITION: Assist 3 goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/ FUT Champions) having Moments Marko Arnautović in your Starting XI.

3 IN 1: Score 2 goals during three Squad Battles wins on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/ FUT Champions) using Moments Marko Arnautović

WINNING FORMULA: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/ FUT Champions) having Moments Marko Arnautović in your Starting XI.

You'll unlock the Player Moments Marko Arnautovic card by completing the Striking Finishers task, one of the easiest on the list. You can complete the Player Moments Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic Objective in three FIFA 23 game modes: Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champions.

The easiest option will be to complete all the tasks in Squad Battles. as you can control the difficulty of your matches, and all contests are against AI. The Player Moments Marko Arnautovic is a 96-rated ST card, while the Alexis Sanchez item is a 97-rated LW card with great stats.