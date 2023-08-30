FIFA 23 leak hints at Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon coming to Ultimate Team

A new FIFA 23 rumor has emerged on social media, suggesting the arrival of a Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon card to Ultimate Team. The latest information comes from the reliable leaker FUT Scorecard, who disclosed the information on their Twitter account. This latest rumor is bound to excite the community, given how popular the Frenchman's existing cards are in the game mode.

Cover Star Icons is a special series that was released in Ultimate Team in August. It features distinguished cards of footballers who have graced the covers of previous FIFA games.

The official stats of the Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon remain unknown as of this writing. However, some predictions can be made based on how these cards have been added to FIFA 23 so far.

Note: This article is solely based on information deduced from leaks. Reader discretion is advised.

FIFA 23 Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon speculated release date

At the time of writing this article, the release date of the Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon remains unknown. It's likely going to appear as an SBC, as all but one of these cards have been added via special challenges.

The date is yet to be officially announced by EA Sports, and it could appear as early as tonight, August 30. However, a later date seems much more reasonable,

The possible costs of the challenge will also depend on the cardinality and conditions of the tasks. A high number of tasks would equate to a greater completion cost, and vice versa.

FIFA 23 Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon potential stats

Since the card hasn't officially been released, the actual stats and overall remain unavailable. That said, FUT Sheriff has made some predictions about what the attributes could look like:

Overall: 99

Position: ST

Pace: 99

Shooting: 99

Passing: 98

Dribbling: 99

Defense: 73

Physicality: 92

If the actual stats match the rumored ones, the card will be quite special. Unfortunately, with FIFA 23 wrapping up soon, players won't be able to use it for long. Nevertheless, it could be the perfect way to bid farewell as the world gets ready for EA FC 24.