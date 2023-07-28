FIFA 23 Rodrygo Futties SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Rodrygo Futties SBC is now available in FIFA 23. Players can get a great card through it to celebrate Week 2 of the Futties promo. As part of this series, EA Sports has released a special team of cards that are available in packs. You will have to rely on your luck or spend a lot of coins in the market to get them. Fortunately, you can secure Rodrygo's Futties card for your Ultimate Team squad by completing this challenge.

Before attempting this SBC, you should assess how many FUT coins you'll need to spend on fodder to beat it. This will also help you to decide if you should attempt the challenge. The best way to get an idea of your expenses is to analyze the tasks in FIFA 23's Rodrygo Futties SBC.

Cheapest Rodrygo Futties SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Rodrygo Futties SBC might be complex, as EA Sports has included five different tasks in it. You'll have to complete all of them while meeting some requirements to get the special card. Here is how to complete this SBC:

Task 1 - Real Madrid

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 89

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Top Form

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 90

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - La Liga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 90

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - 91-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 91

# of players in the squad: 11

FIFA 23's Rodrygo Futties SBC will cost about 840,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from this title's market. Since the challenge is available for another 27 days, you can grind different modes for more cards. This will let you complete the challenge at a cheaper price.

After beating this SBC, you'll get a 96-rated RW item with outstanding stats.