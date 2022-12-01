FIFA 23 server downtime (December 1): Servers to be taken down at 7:00 AM UTC

The first major maintenance downtime of FIFA 23's servers is here in December, and EA Sports has handed out some important information to all players related to what's coming their way.

With the Title Update 5 now being implemented across all platforms, the maintenance period will iron out some of the issues that might have been introduced yesterday.

These server maintenance downtimes are routine and have been taking place from time to time since FIFA 23 was launched. Despite not being an always-online game, its servers play an important role in making the sports title what it is. It goes well beyond online game modes, as many of the core features of EA Sports' latest offering are directly connected to the internet.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on Dec 1, 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



Titles impacted: FIFA 23 on PS5 & XBSX|S, & FIFA 22 on all platforms We have a scheduled maintenance on Dec 1, 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.Titles impacted: FIFA 23 on PS5 & XBSX|S, & FIFA 22 on all platforms

Naturally, the servers must be kept in shape to ensure they're working to the best of their abilities. Today (December 1)'s maintenance will begin at 7:00 AM UTC and will continue for a couple of hours, until 9:00 AM UTC.

As expected, matchmaking and access to all online game modes will be restricted while the maintenance downtime is live. Matchmaking, in particular, will be halted at 6:30 AM UTC, 30 minutes before the commencement of the server update.

While the server update is live, Ultimate Team, online friendlies, and every mode that uses internet connectivity will have restricted access. However, FIFA 23 players will be able to access the offline offerings, which include exhibition matches. They can also continue playing Career Mode as it saves data locally.

Aside from game modes, all online features, like live updates to squad ratings, will also be disabled. Attempting to use them in FIFA 23 will show up an error, and players will be unable to make any further progress.

FIFA 23 December 1 server maintenance comes after the introduction of Title Update 5

Title Updates are routine patches that EA Sports introduced following the launch of FIFA 23. These are used not only to remove errors and bugs but also to improve the in-game balance.

Over the last two months, mechanics like the lengthy body type and trivela shots have been nerfed to make them more balanced in-game.

While the recent Title Update may not have been as dramatic, it still consists of some important changes that have been made to crosses. Goalkeepers have also been slightly buffed, as many players have complained about how easily they get beaten in-game.

The new update comes right before December, which marks the second month of all FIFA World Cup content in Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes