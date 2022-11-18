FIFA 23 server downtime (November 18): Servers to be taken down at 7:00 AM UTC

FIFA 23 will be receiving another maintenance update that has been announced by EA Sports in an official tweet. The upcoming maintenance means that the game will be down for a certain period of time. This is the first server maintenance after the recent release of the Title Update 4 across all major platforms.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on November 18, 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



Thankfully, EA Sports has already informed the public about their plans for the day. Once the server maintenance begins, FIFA 23 players will be automatically logged out of their in-game accounts. The maintenance begins at 7:00 AM UTC and finishes at 8:30 AM UTC. It should be noted that the maintenance can be extended without prior notice, and there have been such instances in the past.

The maintenance break will also be applicable for all platforms, and isn't exclusive for one particular platform. This needs to be clarified as to the exact objective of the maintenance break, and speculations point towards something related to the recent Title Update 4.

Players should also note that all matchmaking will be restricted at 6:30 AM UTC, which is 30 minutes before the maintenance period begins. All online modes, including the entire Ultimate Team mode, friendlies, and more, will be affected by this.

Plenty of things have changed in FIFA 23 since Title Update 4 went live on all platforms

The first major change came in the form of lengthy players and how their impact has been taken away. This has caused a major shift in the meta, as the controlled and explosive body types have suddenly become far more viable.

Additionally, outside-of-foot shots have also been nerfed from how strong they used to be. The effectiveness of the trivela shots have been reduced by 30% for all the footballers in the game. Those with the outside-the-foot shot trait have been less affected as their nerf is at 10%.

There are plenty of stabilization improvements and bug fixes that have also been made to improve the overall gameplay performance in FIFA 23. It remains to be seen if there will be any noticeable changes in the gameplay once the server maintenance is completed.

It's common for developers to take down their game's servers to perform routine maintenance work. This might involve the removal of some technical issues that creep into the game after a recent update. Alternatively, it could be the addition of new content like the FUT World Cup mode that was added on November 9.

All the offline modes of FIFA 23 will still be available and players can try out the exciting features in the Career Mode. Players will certainly hope that some of the major issues that arose after Title Update 4 will be patched out by this maintenance.

