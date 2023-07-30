FIFA 23 Tammy Abraham Futties SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Tammy Abraham Futties SBC has been released in FIFA 23, and players can unlock a special card for their respective Ultimate Team squads. This challenge comes amidst celebrating the Futties promo, and the Team 2 cards are currently active in packs. You'll have to rely on your luck to get them, but that's not the case with this special Tammy Abraham item. All you have to do is complete the tasks within the allotted period of time, and it will be yours.

The first task will be to estimate the amount of coins you need. This will help you decide if it's worth attempting the SBC in the first place. The best way to get an idea about the potential costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Tammy Abraham Futties SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Tammy Abraham Futties SBC solutions in FIFA 23

With only three tasks, EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Tammy Abraham Futties SBC. You'll have to complete them according to their terms and conditions within the stipulated period.

Task 1 - Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Tammy Abraham Futties SBC will cost about 200,000 FUT coins if you get all the cards from the market. You can grind more fodder as the challenge is available for the next six days. To do so, grind the different FIFA 23 game modes like Ultimate Team and Division Rivals.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New FUTTIES Player Item

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 96 Tammy Abraham

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-futtie… pic.twitter.com/krI0iKyf1S New FUTTIES Player Item🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 96 Tammy Abraham

This will enable you to get weekly packs, which you can open for special cards. You can also recycle those you don't need with the help of resource-item challenges.

After completing the SBC, you'll get a 96-rated Striker item that can also be played at CF. Overall, it has an excellent set of stats and is well-worth the required investment.